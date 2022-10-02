The award presentations were made by the school’s founder and principal, Katie Philpott, at a service led by the Wellhouse Moravian Church’s Rev Philip Cooper, which involved moving references to the late Queen Elizabeth II and a rousing rendition of God Save The King.

The school - which operates at various venues around Mirfield - is proud of its long-standing links with the Wellhouse Moravian Church, who have awarded the Wellhouse Cup for Most Improved Student for the past ten years. This year the award was proudly received by Hattie Lancaster.

Other award recipients included Anabel Gravil, Olivia Mellor, Emily Mogford, Suzy Pollinger, April Hickling, Sophie Wilding, Matilda Lane, Amy Bell, Molly Hanson, Aoifi Hodgson, Sophia Ryan, Grace Pollitt, Evie Addison, Kathy and Kacy Ye, Lauren Wisniewski, Lucy Chisholm and Ciara Stevenson, who was awarded the Teachers' Cup.

All award winners at the Wellhouse Moravian Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia Harrison also received the award for Outstanding Achievement.

Later the same day, Mia went on to dance in the UK Dance Class Championships (UKDCC) in Preston and took home first place in ballet and modern and third place in tap, alongside scooping the plaudit of the most outstanding competitor.

The Katie Philpott School of Dance welcomes, inspires and nurtures children through every stage of their dance journey, with the aim to ignite their passion and confidence to be the best dancer they can be.

For more infomation about The Katie Philpott School of dance, visit http://www.katiephilpott.co.uk/index.php

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Philip Cooper with Hattie Lancaster.

Mia Harrison winner of the award for Outstanding Achievement.