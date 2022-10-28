The firm has successfully completed its roll out of 30 per cent recycled content packaging from UK suppliers across all its lines, having also introduced 50 per cent and 100 per cent recycled content on select product lines.

This milestone is the first part of group’s ambitious new packaging plan, which aims to reduce the use of natural resources, supporting a circular economy and protecting the environment.

With the support of customers and supplier partners, John Cotton has removed almost 600 more tonnes of plastic from their packaging in comparison to 2019, and is on track to reduce its use of virgin plastic by 50 per cent - much earlier than the original target date of 2025.

Mirfield-based John Cotton Group, have announced the introduction of 30 per cent recycled packaging content from UK suppliers across all lines. Pictured are Thomas Garnett, MD Steven Duncan, Emma Jagger and Zeshan Sharif

Steven Duncan, purchasing director and group lead for sustainability at John Cotton, said: “At John Cotton Group, we recognise that we need to have a responsible approach to doing business that goes beyond meeting legal and regulatory requirements.

“Sustainability is built into the DNA of our business, so making this move towards recycled packaging makes complete sense.

“Whilst sustainability has long been a priority for John Cotton, ensuring we are doing all we can to combat climate change is more important now than ever.

“Introducing 30 per cent recycled content from UK sourced packaging across all lines is the latest action we are taking to ensure we are playing our part in the Global Challenge to reduce Climate Change for future generations.”

The John Cotton Group on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Beyond the packaging plan, The John Cotton Group - which is based on Huddersfield Road - has also committed to further targets to expand its standing as a circular economy business, and as an industry leader of sustainability, to become a Carbon Net Zero business,

These plans included looking at ways to innovate the business and developing a closed-loop process for natural products across all of its portfolio of brands.

However, these are just the targets for The John Cotton Group, who have been making waves in becoming a pioneer of sustainability for over 100 years.

