Mirfield artist marks 20 years of making fairies with a book launch and exhibition at Wakefield's Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Working from her garden studio in Mirfield, Samantha Bryan has produced a new body of work for her exhibition at The Yorkshire Sculpture park, which celebrates 20 years of making fairies.
Forty-three year old Samantha, who is known for making humorous fairy-like creatures, has gained a worldwide cult following over the last two decades.
The fairies are lovingly made with items from her collection of buttons, spotted feathers, seed pods, dyed leathers, and contraptions influenced by Victorian flying machines.
She then combines these materials and other found objects to create their intriguing personalities.
Samantha’s journey started shortly after graduating from Hereford College of Art in 2022, when Samantha exhibited her collectable fairies at the YSP for the first time and appeared on the front cover of Crafts Magazine.
Twenty years on, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park is displaying her new collection of fairies as part of the ‘The Adventure So Far’ exhibition in the Wakefield attraction’s visitor centre, which opened last Saturday.
Samantha said: “I started making fairies at university in response to a brief on my course to create a ‘witty’ christmas character, in which I came up with quite a traditional fairy at the time.
“But, that wasn't what I was really wanting, so I started to look at beetles, insects and the natural world to start to inform the shape and the style of the character - That’s when they first came to life.
“I then stumbled upon a book of Victorian gadgetry whilst I was studying and the humour it provoked captured my imagination and I started to marry the two together. The fairies with inventions and using the fairy as the vehicle for the humour.
“Coming out of college there were lots of high-profile exhibitions and it was that which carried me forward, that validation and acceptance.
“I was so pleased with the exhibition at the YSP as it had always been somewhere that I like to visit and where I found inspiration and calm - it was a significant event to be involved in.
“It’s crazy that it has been 20 years. I feel really fortunate to be still making and to be given these amazing opportunities - I have worked hard and it feels nice to have that recognised.”
The Yorkshire Sculpture Park is also hosting a book launch and signing event to celebrate Samantha’s first publication ‘20 Years A Maker’ which will take place on Saturday, October 1.
The book features a selection of Samantha’s favourite sculptures with early work, sketches, and studio photography visually narrating her journey as a maker so far.
Samantha added: “I have always wanted to write a book so that it can reach more people, because I can only make a small amount of fairies as one person.
“It's nice that people will be able to engage and get into this little world that I have created.
“There is lots going on but I will be back on with the fairy making very quickly. It's the making that excites me and keeps me going.”
To book a place at the book signing, visit https://ysp.org.uk/whats-on/events/samantha-bryan-book-launch-and-signing-event
The celebratory collection of charming characters are now available to purchase at YSP in person and by phone at 01924 832620.
The Adventure So Far Exhibition will run until Sunday, October 23, at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.