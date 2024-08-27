Mirfield Allotment Show 2024: Pictures from the 108th year of gardening event held at Mirfield Community Centre and hosted by Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society

By Catherine Gannon
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:34 BST
The 108th annual Mirfield Allotment Show took place on Saturday at Mirfield Community Centre.

The show, hosted by the Mirfield Allotment and Garden Society, was open to the public from 1.30pm and included four classes: vegetable class, flower class, domestic class and members class.

It was held at Mirfield Community Centre, with show chairperson Amanda Wigglesworth speaking about encouraging more people to take part this year.

Look through our gallery to see some pictures from the day.

Mirfield Allotment Show at Mirfield Community Centre.

1. Mirfield Allotment Show

Mirfield Allotment Show at Mirfield Community Centre. Photo: Jim Fitton

Isla Halewood with Stephen and Ruth Halewood at the Mirfield Allotment Show

2. Mirfield Allotment Show

Isla Halewood with Stephen and Ruth Halewood at the Mirfield Allotment Show Photo: Jim Fitton

Bill Hallas at the Mirfield Allotment Show. 2024 marked the event's 108th year, taking place at Mirfield Community Centre.

3. Mirfield Allotment Show

Bill Hallas at the Mirfield Allotment Show. 2024 marked the event's 108th year, taking place at Mirfield Community Centre. Photo: Jim Fitton

(Left to right) Jane Durrant, Emma Woffindin, Luke Woffindin (10) Paul McCullough, Ann Broadbent, Richard Law, Mariana Law and president Amanda Wigglesworth. The show was hosted by the Mirfield Allotment and Garden Society.

4. Mirfield Allotment Show

(Left to right) Jane Durrant, Emma Woffindin, Luke Woffindin (10) Paul McCullough, Ann Broadbent, Richard Law, Mariana Law and president Amanda Wigglesworth. The show was hosted by the Mirfield Allotment and Garden Society. Photo: Jim Fitton

