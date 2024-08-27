The show, hosted by the Mirfield Allotment and Garden Society, was open to the public from 1.30pm and included four classes: vegetable class, flower class, domestic class and members class.
It was held at Mirfield Community Centre, with show chairperson Amanda Wigglesworth speaking about encouraging more people to take part this year.
Look through our gallery to see some pictures from the day.
1. Mirfield Allotment Show
Mirfield Allotment Show at Mirfield Community Centre. Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Mirfield Allotment Show
Isla Halewood with Stephen and Ruth Halewood at the Mirfield Allotment Show Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Mirfield Allotment Show
Bill Hallas at the Mirfield Allotment Show. 2024 marked the event's 108th year, taking place at Mirfield Community Centre. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Mirfield Allotment Show
(Left to right) Jane Durrant, Emma Woffindin, Luke Woffindin (10) Paul McCullough, Ann Broadbent, Richard Law, Mariana Law and president Amanda Wigglesworth. The show was hosted by the Mirfield Allotment and Garden Society. Photo: Jim Fitton
