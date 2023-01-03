The celebratory event, held at Christ the King Church on Stocks Bank Road, was attended by special guests Ed Anderson, HM Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, and Coun Vivien Lees-Hamilton, Mayor of Mirfield, who presented 200 certificates to cadets and squadron staff.

Other special presentations included the Top All-Round Cadet certificate and Commandant Coin, while warrant officer Michelle Alford was awarded the second clasp to her Cadet Forces Medal and her Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal, and civilian instructor Sue Doubell was recognised for her commitment and ongoing involvement with the squadron, which includes the management of membership subscriptions and the delivery of presentation skills and methods of instruction programmes.

Eliot Ryan was awarded the Gillian Lockwood Trophy for Cadets' Cadet, as voted for by his peers, and Jacob Stockwell received the Elite Trophy for long-term successful commitment to the squadron.

The attending cadets with HM Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, Squadron Commander Flight Lieutenant, Peter Doubell and Mayor of Mirfield, Vivien Lees-Hamilton.

Following the event, Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell said:

“The journey out of the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions has been trying, and although this year has seen some significant challenges, we have enjoyed a steady rise in cadet numbers.

“We have also been able to deliver a good experience for our cadets, which is reflected in this presentation we were able to make.

“It has been a great pleasure to welcome back to the squadron both the Lord Lieutenant and the Mayor, to share in the celebration of our cadets’ success.”

The newly enhanced NCO team with Squadron Commander Flight Lieutenant, Peter Doubell

HM Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, presenting Warrant Officer Michelle Alford with her Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.