Mirfield Agricultural Show: Full results from this year's special 80th anniversary event

It was a year to remember at Mirfield Agricultural Show as the event celebrated its 80th anniversary.

Thousands of visitors attended the show on Sunday, August 17 and were treated to a wide range of attractions at the showground, off Huddersfield Road.

Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “It was great to be back for the most special anniversary edition.”

There was the usual array of competitions for people to show off their talents.

Taking a look at some of the floral exhibits at the show

Here are all the winners in the various categories:

Dog Show

Class 1 - Best condition

Geogia Nicholson (Ella)

Taking a slice of one of the cakes

Chris (Teddy)

Kelly (Spyro)

Class 2 - Terrier

Paul Hudson (Bear)

Susan (George)

Susan Dickey (Suzie)

Class 3 - Waggiest tail

Hannah (Dolly)

Jeanette (Jet)

Ying (Charlie)

Class 4 - Rescue

Kelly (Madison)

Laura (Hatch)

Anon (Thalia)

Class 5 - Appealing eyes

Phil (Otto)

Class 6 - Puppy

Stacey (Teddy)

Class 7 - Handsome dog

Hannah (Douglas)

Isla Cleary (Gilbert)

Kelly (Spyro)

Class 8 - Prettiest bitch

Ruby Cooper (Molly)

Dean & Isla (Maggie)

Liz Newton (Flo)

Class 9 - Working

Hannah Megahy (Reggie)

Kelly (Spyro)

Thalia

Class 10 - Child's best friend

Dean & Isla (Maggie)

Honey (Tyson)

Thalia

Class 11 - Golden oldie

Roz (Edna)

Kelly (Madison)

Laura (Hatch)

Show Champion

Ruby Cooper (Molly)

Reserve Champion

Hannah Megahy (Reggie)

Domestics

Single jar lemon curd

1 Helen Butler

2 Heather E Kennett

Single jar fruit jam (any fruit)

1 Helen Butler

2 Rosemarie Jones

3 Heather E Kennett

Single jar marmalade

1 Richard Baker

2 Molly Pratt

3 Aileen Goldspring

Single jar fruit jam or jelly featuring foraged fruit

1 Sue Doubell

2 Laura Wilds

3 Helen Butler

Single jar chutney

1 Aileen Goldspring

2 Helen Butler

3 Heather E Kennett

Single jar pickled produce (any)

1 Loraine Whatmough

Single jar of local honey

1 Helen Butler

2 Helen Butler

3 Helen Butler

Round of shortbread

1 Elsa Tweedale

2 Rachel Plachcinski

3 Heather E Kennett

Four pieces of flapjack

1 Rachel Plachcinski

2 Ryan Mitchell

Single loaf of handmade bread

1 Catherine Wray

Single gluten free and/or vegan sponge cake

1 Elsa Tweedale

2 Eleanor Wray

Four fruit scones

1 Heather E Kennett

2 Helen Butler

Four hand-decorated cupcakes

1 Elsa Tweedale

2 Ruth Stancliffe

Six or seven inch decorated chocolate cake

1 Rachel Plachcinski

2 Ann McEvoy

3 Laura Barker

Men only recipe - minced beef pasty

1 Steven Moss

2 Ryan Mitchell

3 Peter Kennett

Two items of savoury picnic food

1 Steven Moss

Any knitted or crocheted item

1 Mrs Karen Taylor

2 Miss Connie Taylor

3 Margaret Griffiths

Cushion cover made using different left-over fabrics

1 Melanie Murphy

Any other hand-crafted object or item

1 Penny McDonald

2 Penny McDonald

Painted pebble - any theme

1 Kirsty Townend

2 Laura Wilds

Painting in any media

1 Elizabeth Newton

2 Laura Wilds

3 Amber Zhou

Any bottle of home-brewed wine or spirit

1 Paul Smith

2 Helen Butler

3 Heather E Kennett

Home-made fruit cordial (zero per cent alcohol)

1 Rachel Plachcinski

Any photograph celebrating farming and/or garden produce

1 Laura Chamberlain

2 Penny McDonald

3 Rebecca Robinson

Photograph taken during any previous Mirfield Show

1 Jess Auty

2 Rachel Plachcinski

3 Rebecca Robinson

An action shot

1 Jess Auty

2 Rebecca Robinson

3 Rachel Plachcinski

A Yorkshire landscape or seascape

1 Rachel Plachcinski

2 Joshua Perkins

3 Rebecca Robinson

A local townscape

1 Rebecca Robinson

2 Henry King

Best photograph (Rosette Prize)

1 Jess Auty

A 3D model of any construction or theme

1 Audrey O'Hearne

2 Martha and Connie Jackson

3 Isabella Townend

Modelling in a seed tray celebrating Mirfield Show

1 Summer Speed

2 Matthew Murphy

3 Elizabeth Wilds

Decorated face mask (any)

1 Ben Swinden

2 Isabella Townend

3 Alexander Townend

Decorated full-face mask

1 Tristan Eatherley

2 Matthew Nicholson

3 William Nicholson

Decorated cake or cup cake

1 Hollie Barker

2 Melanie Murphy

3 Alice Wrigglesworth

Five pieces of rocky road (any recipe)

1 Elizabeth Wilds

2 Hamish Booth

3 Brooke Swinden

Any size drawn piece of art - up to age 12

1 Matthew Murphy

2 Eva Merriman

3 Isabella Townend

Any size drawn piece of art - age 13 to 15

1 Melanie Murphy

2 Ben Swinden

Greetings card of any type - age up to 10 years

1 Elizabeth Wilds

2 Isabella Townend

3 Alexander Townend

Greetings card of any type - age 11 to 15 years

1 Gretchen Danby

2 Melanie Murphy

3 Noah Smith

A gift made wholly or mainly from re-purposed items

1 Alicia Tolson

2 Emily Hardcastle

3 Theodore Danby

Best presented physical scrapbook

1 Elizabeth Wilds

Painted pebble - any theme

1 Isabella Townend

2 Martha and Connie Jackson

3 Lilly Cooper

Childrens colouring - age five and under

1 Alicia Tolson

2 Alexander Townend

3 Abigail Hardcastle

Children’s colouring - age six to nine

1 Isabella Townend

2 William Nicholson

3 Emily Hardcastle

Children’s colouring – age 10 to 12

1 Matthew Murphy

2 Matthew Nicholson

3 Brooke Swinden

Picture in black pen on A4 white paper – age 13 to 15

1 Ben Swinden

Vegetables

Plate of six runner bean pods

1 Alan Godfrey

2 Chris Ramsden

Plate of six French beans

1 Hemson

2 Alan Godfrey

Plate of six broad bean pods

1 Melanie Murphy

2 Matthew Murphy

Plate of six pea pods

1 Alan Godfrey

Three onions (dressed) each over 250g but under 1kg

1 Laura Wilds

Plate of three carrots (any variety)

1 Alan Godfrey

One cucumber (most smooth/unblemished)

1 Alan Godfrey

2 Chris Ramsden

One cucumber (longest - stalk to end)

1 Alan Godfrey

2 Chris Ramsden

One cucumber (fattest - circumference)

1 Malcolm Von-Emloh

2 Alan Godfrey

3 Chris Ramsden

Plate of four potatoes (any colour)

1 Alan Godfrey

2 Chewy Stevens

3 Rachel Plachcinski

Plate of four red tomatoes (with calyx)

1 Chewy Stevens

2 Hemson

3 Alan Godfrey

Plate of four non-red tomatoes (with calyx)

1 James Ellam

2 Penny McDondel

3 Penny McDondel

One marrow/courgette (largest good condition)

1 Hemson

2 Alan Godfrey

3 Hanna and Mable Pitt

Plate of three beetroot trim tops to 75mm (one cut by the judge)

1 Chewy Stevens

2 Chris Ramsden

3 Caitlin White

Any vegetable not previously mentioned

1 Hemson

2 Rachel Plachcinski

3 Aileen Goldspring

One stem of rhubarb (judged for length)

1 Lisa Brooks

2 Hemson

3 Caitlin White

Single item of fruit - any

1 Loraine Whatmough

2 Chris Ramsden

3 Rachel Plachcinski

The Mirfield Agricultural Show Salad Salver

1 Alan Godfrey

The Mirfield Agricultural Show Top Tray/Trug

1 Alan Godfrey

Novice one vegetable of any kind

1 Orla Olive Stevens

2 Orla Olive Stevens

3 Laura Wilds

Novice one piece of fruit or four berries

1 Matthew Murphy

Novice one vegetable and one item of fruit (may be berries)

1 Melanie Murphy

2 Rachel Plachcinski

Best novice fruit or vegetable (Rosette Prize)

1 Matthew Murphy

One giant or large Dahlia

1 Hemson

Best Dahlia (£10 and Rosette Prize)

1 Hemson

One Gladiolus (any size)

1 Ryan Mitchell

One Rose

1 Hemson

Flower display in a teacup with saucer

1 Haider Nasser Mohammed

2 Laura Wilds

Vase of three Antirrhinums (any colour/s)

1 Trisha and Pat

2 Trisha and Pat

3 Eileen Wilkinson

One flower and one vegetable

1 Alan Godfrey

Any single flower

1 Hemson

Novice - Any single flower

1 Orla Olive Stevens

2 Ryan Mitchell

3 Susan Welburn

Novice - Any three flowers of similar colour

1 Orla Olive Stevens

2 Susan Welburn

Novice - Any pot-grown flower (pot no larger than 8" x 8")

1 Susan Welburn

Best novice flower (Rosette Class)

1 Orla Olive Stevens

Outdoor planter

1 Melanie Murphy

Outdoor planter best bee friendly planter (Rosette Class)

1 Melanie Murphy

Single Sunflower in a vase

1 Hanna and Mable Pitt

2 Charlotte Wilds

3 Orla Olive Stevens

Children's decorated and planted pot - age under six

1 Charlotte Wilds

Children's decorated and planted pot - age six to eight

1 Elizabeth Wilds

Children's decorated and planted pot - age nine to 11

1 Matthew Murphy

Children`s farm animal made from fruit and/or veg - age six to eight

1 Elizabeth Wilds

Living miniature garden in a seed tray - age six to eight

1 Elizabeth Wilds

Living miniature garden in a seed tray - age nine to 11

1 Matthew Murphy

Living miniature garden in a seed tray - age 12 to 15

1 Melanie Murphy

Best miniature garden (Rosette Class)

1 Elizabeth Wilds

Scarecrows

Lilly Cooper (Maranda)

Avery Goodrick (Pearl)

Wilds Family (Spidey)

Melanie Murphy (Barry)

Children's fancy dress

Isabella Townend and Alexander Townend (joint winners)

For more information or to volunteer for next year’s show, visit www.mirfieldshow.com