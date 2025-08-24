Mirfield Agricultural Show: Full results from this year's special 80th anniversary event
Thousands of visitors attended the show on Sunday, August 17 and were treated to a wide range of attractions at the showground, off Huddersfield Road.
Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “It was great to be back for the most special anniversary edition.”
There was the usual array of competitions for people to show off their talents.
Here are all the winners in the various categories:
Dog Show
Class 1 - Best condition
Geogia Nicholson (Ella)
Chris (Teddy)
Kelly (Spyro)
Class 2 - Terrier
Paul Hudson (Bear)
Susan (George)
Susan Dickey (Suzie)
Class 3 - Waggiest tail
Hannah (Dolly)
Jeanette (Jet)
Ying (Charlie)
Class 4 - Rescue
Kelly (Madison)
Laura (Hatch)
Anon (Thalia)
Class 5 - Appealing eyes
Phil (Otto)
Class 6 - Puppy
Stacey (Teddy)
Class 7 - Handsome dog
Hannah (Douglas)
Isla Cleary (Gilbert)
Kelly (Spyro)
Class 8 - Prettiest bitch
Ruby Cooper (Molly)
Dean & Isla (Maggie)
Liz Newton (Flo)
Class 9 - Working
Hannah Megahy (Reggie)
Kelly (Spyro)
Thalia
Class 10 - Child's best friend
Dean & Isla (Maggie)
Honey (Tyson)
Thalia
Class 11 - Golden oldie
Roz (Edna)
Kelly (Madison)
Laura (Hatch)
Show Champion
Ruby Cooper (Molly)
Reserve Champion
Hannah Megahy (Reggie)
Domestics
Single jar lemon curd
1 Helen Butler
2 Heather E Kennett
Single jar fruit jam (any fruit)
1 Helen Butler
2 Rosemarie Jones
3 Heather E Kennett
Single jar marmalade
1 Richard Baker
2 Molly Pratt
3 Aileen Goldspring
Single jar fruit jam or jelly featuring foraged fruit
1 Sue Doubell
2 Laura Wilds
3 Helen Butler
Single jar chutney
1 Aileen Goldspring
2 Helen Butler
3 Heather E Kennett
Single jar pickled produce (any)
1 Loraine Whatmough
Single jar of local honey
1 Helen Butler
2 Helen Butler
3 Helen Butler
Round of shortbread
1 Elsa Tweedale
2 Rachel Plachcinski
3 Heather E Kennett
Four pieces of flapjack
1 Rachel Plachcinski
2 Ryan Mitchell
Single loaf of handmade bread
1 Catherine Wray
Single gluten free and/or vegan sponge cake
1 Elsa Tweedale
2 Eleanor Wray
Four fruit scones
1 Heather E Kennett
2 Helen Butler
Four hand-decorated cupcakes
1 Elsa Tweedale
2 Ruth Stancliffe
Six or seven inch decorated chocolate cake
1 Rachel Plachcinski
2 Ann McEvoy
3 Laura Barker
Men only recipe - minced beef pasty
1 Steven Moss
2 Ryan Mitchell
3 Peter Kennett
Two items of savoury picnic food
1 Steven Moss
Any knitted or crocheted item
1 Mrs Karen Taylor
2 Miss Connie Taylor
3 Margaret Griffiths
Cushion cover made using different left-over fabrics
1 Melanie Murphy
Any other hand-crafted object or item
1 Penny McDonald
2 Penny McDonald
Painted pebble - any theme
1 Kirsty Townend
2 Laura Wilds
Painting in any media
1 Elizabeth Newton
2 Laura Wilds
3 Amber Zhou
Any bottle of home-brewed wine or spirit
1 Paul Smith
2 Helen Butler
3 Heather E Kennett
Home-made fruit cordial (zero per cent alcohol)
1 Rachel Plachcinski
Any photograph celebrating farming and/or garden produce
1 Laura Chamberlain
2 Penny McDonald
3 Rebecca Robinson
Photograph taken during any previous Mirfield Show
1 Jess Auty
2 Rachel Plachcinski
3 Rebecca Robinson
An action shot
1 Jess Auty
2 Rebecca Robinson
3 Rachel Plachcinski
A Yorkshire landscape or seascape
1 Rachel Plachcinski
2 Joshua Perkins
3 Rebecca Robinson
A local townscape
1 Rebecca Robinson
2 Henry King
Best photograph (Rosette Prize)
1 Jess Auty
A 3D model of any construction or theme
1 Audrey O'Hearne
2 Martha and Connie Jackson
3 Isabella Townend
Modelling in a seed tray celebrating Mirfield Show
1 Summer Speed
2 Matthew Murphy
3 Elizabeth Wilds
Decorated face mask (any)
1 Ben Swinden
2 Isabella Townend
3 Alexander Townend
Decorated full-face mask
1 Tristan Eatherley
2 Matthew Nicholson
3 William Nicholson
Decorated cake or cup cake
1 Hollie Barker
2 Melanie Murphy
3 Alice Wrigglesworth
Five pieces of rocky road (any recipe)
1 Elizabeth Wilds
2 Hamish Booth
3 Brooke Swinden
Any size drawn piece of art - up to age 12
1 Matthew Murphy
2 Eva Merriman
3 Isabella Townend
Any size drawn piece of art - age 13 to 15
1 Melanie Murphy
2 Ben Swinden
Greetings card of any type - age up to 10 years
1 Elizabeth Wilds
2 Isabella Townend
3 Alexander Townend
Greetings card of any type - age 11 to 15 years
1 Gretchen Danby
2 Melanie Murphy
3 Noah Smith
A gift made wholly or mainly from re-purposed items
1 Alicia Tolson
2 Emily Hardcastle
3 Theodore Danby
Best presented physical scrapbook
1 Elizabeth Wilds
Painted pebble - any theme
1 Isabella Townend
2 Martha and Connie Jackson
3 Lilly Cooper
Childrens colouring - age five and under
1 Alicia Tolson
2 Alexander Townend
3 Abigail Hardcastle
Children’s colouring - age six to nine
1 Isabella Townend
2 William Nicholson
3 Emily Hardcastle
Children’s colouring – age 10 to 12
1 Matthew Murphy
2 Matthew Nicholson
3 Brooke Swinden
Picture in black pen on A4 white paper – age 13 to 15
1 Ben Swinden
Vegetables
Plate of six runner bean pods
1 Alan Godfrey
2 Chris Ramsden
Plate of six French beans
1 Hemson
2 Alan Godfrey
Plate of six broad bean pods
1 Melanie Murphy
2 Matthew Murphy
Plate of six pea pods
1 Alan Godfrey
Three onions (dressed) each over 250g but under 1kg
1 Laura Wilds
Plate of three carrots (any variety)
1 Alan Godfrey
One cucumber (most smooth/unblemished)
1 Alan Godfrey
2 Chris Ramsden
One cucumber (longest - stalk to end)
1 Alan Godfrey
2 Chris Ramsden
One cucumber (fattest - circumference)
1 Malcolm Von-Emloh
2 Alan Godfrey
3 Chris Ramsden
Plate of four potatoes (any colour)
1 Alan Godfrey
2 Chewy Stevens
3 Rachel Plachcinski
Plate of four red tomatoes (with calyx)
1 Chewy Stevens
2 Hemson
3 Alan Godfrey
Plate of four non-red tomatoes (with calyx)
1 James Ellam
2 Penny McDondel
3 Penny McDondel
One marrow/courgette (largest good condition)
1 Hemson
2 Alan Godfrey
3 Hanna and Mable Pitt
Plate of three beetroot trim tops to 75mm (one cut by the judge)
1 Chewy Stevens
2 Chris Ramsden
3 Caitlin White
Any vegetable not previously mentioned
1 Hemson
2 Rachel Plachcinski
3 Aileen Goldspring
One stem of rhubarb (judged for length)
1 Lisa Brooks
2 Hemson
3 Caitlin White
Single item of fruit - any
1 Loraine Whatmough
2 Chris Ramsden
3 Rachel Plachcinski
The Mirfield Agricultural Show Salad Salver
1 Alan Godfrey
The Mirfield Agricultural Show Top Tray/Trug
1 Alan Godfrey
Novice one vegetable of any kind
1 Orla Olive Stevens
2 Orla Olive Stevens
3 Laura Wilds
Novice one piece of fruit or four berries
1 Matthew Murphy
Novice one vegetable and one item of fruit (may be berries)
1 Melanie Murphy
2 Rachel Plachcinski
Best novice fruit or vegetable (Rosette Prize)
1 Matthew Murphy
One giant or large Dahlia
1 Hemson
Best Dahlia (£10 and Rosette Prize)
1 Hemson
One Gladiolus (any size)
1 Ryan Mitchell
One Rose
1 Hemson
Flower display in a teacup with saucer
1 Haider Nasser Mohammed
2 Laura Wilds
Vase of three Antirrhinums (any colour/s)
1 Trisha and Pat
2 Trisha and Pat
3 Eileen Wilkinson
One flower and one vegetable
1 Alan Godfrey
Any single flower
1 Hemson
Novice - Any single flower
1 Orla Olive Stevens
2 Ryan Mitchell
3 Susan Welburn
Novice - Any three flowers of similar colour
1 Orla Olive Stevens
2 Susan Welburn
Novice - Any pot-grown flower (pot no larger than 8" x 8")
1 Susan Welburn
Best novice flower (Rosette Class)
1 Orla Olive Stevens
Outdoor planter
1 Melanie Murphy
Outdoor planter best bee friendly planter (Rosette Class)
1 Melanie Murphy
Single Sunflower in a vase
1 Hanna and Mable Pitt
2 Charlotte Wilds
3 Orla Olive Stevens
Children's decorated and planted pot - age under six
1 Charlotte Wilds
Children's decorated and planted pot - age six to eight
1 Elizabeth Wilds
Children's decorated and planted pot - age nine to 11
1 Matthew Murphy
Children`s farm animal made from fruit and/or veg - age six to eight
1 Elizabeth Wilds
Living miniature garden in a seed tray - age six to eight
1 Elizabeth Wilds
Living miniature garden in a seed tray - age nine to 11
1 Matthew Murphy
Living miniature garden in a seed tray - age 12 to 15
1 Melanie Murphy
Best miniature garden (Rosette Class)
1 Elizabeth Wilds
Scarecrows
Lilly Cooper (Maranda)
Avery Goodrick (Pearl)
Wilds Family (Spidey)
Melanie Murphy (Barry)
Children's fancy dress
Isabella Townend and Alexander Townend (joint winners)
