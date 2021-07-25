Mirfield agency aiming to attract film producers to borough

Gentleman Jack. Photo credit - Jay Brooks

Welcoming more than eight million visitors – who generate more than £320 million in tourism per year – the area has been the selected location for several award-winning television shows including Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.

To capitalise on this interest from “out-of-towners”, the team at Visit Calderdale tasked The Bigger Boat with making much-needed improvements to its existing website, and also launch the brand-new FilmCalderdale.com to highlight the area’s beauty and appeal to big screen producers.

Peter Vardy, events and licensing officer at Visit Calderdale, said: “There’s no question it’s been difficult for the industry recently, so we’ve had to be innovative in how we can provide a more engaging, digital experience for individuals – and each of our websites now do exactly that.

Filming on Last Tango in Halifax. Photo - Kyte Photography

"The two creative briefs were handled so efficiently by The Bigger Boat, and we’re proud of the final outcomes that target two separate audiences beautifully. We truly hope visitors like them too and can’t wait to welcome both them and film crews to enjoy the beautiful borough of Calderdale.”

Joe Vickers, account manager at The Bigger Boat, said: “This was a really exciting project to design and manage from start to finish. By focusing on improving the user’s digital experience, we’ve been able to provide a greater level of accessibility and more functionality, to keep customers engaged for longer online.