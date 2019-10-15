Miracle pooch saved by Dewsbury vets after swallowing four inch kebab skewer

A miracle pooch was saved by vets after swallowing a Kebab skewer from a barbecue four weeks earlier which had speared through its kidney.

Shocking X-ray pictures show how the four inch wooden skewer narrowly missed vital organs after being wolfed down by Yorkshire terrier Lilly.

The naughty nine-year-old dog was taken to a vets in discomfort after suffering mild stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea last month.

Lilly was found to also have a high temperature so was kept in at Calder Vets in Dewsbury, West Yorks., for further tests, including an abdominal ultrasound.

Owner Norma Mackay, was left gobsmacked after scans revealed the sharp skewer has pierced through her pet's kidney.

Natalie McQuire, lead veterinary surgeon, said: "It was on this ultrasound scan that the stick could be seen passing through her left kidney.

"We were all stunned. None of us have ever encountered something like this before.

"Lilly underwent surgery to remove the 10 centimetre stick, which was found to have passed all the way through the kidney and was sticking out from either side.

"Unfortunately, due to the skewer's length and the damage caused, it was not possible to save the affected kidney so this was removed at the same time."

Vets Ben Lord and Mark Harrison, who carried out Lilly's surgery, said it was very likely she had eaten the skewer, which then passed through her intestine and across the abdomen to become lodged in the kidney.

Apart from some scarring, it didn't cause any lasting damage on passing through the abdomen and she is now recovering at home.

Natalie added: "Lilly made a fantastic recovery from her surgery.

"She was kept overnight on intravenous fluids to help support her remaining kidney before being sent home the following day.

"Her owner was as surprised as everyone else at the findings.

"Lilly is not a typical scavenger dog and it had been four weeks since their last barbecue, which is when she must have swallowed the stick."