Ministers ‘hiding their heads in the sand’ over cost of living crisis, says MP

MP Kim Leadbeater has accused the Government of failing to do enough to support those most in need.

Friday, April 1, saw the biggest energy bill rise to date with costs soaring to around £2,000 a year.

This is leaving millions of families facing the decision of whether to heat their homes or cook a meal, a decision no family should have to make.

Ms Leadbeater has explained how the current cost of living crisis is causing real “hardship” and “anxiety” for many people in her constituency.

She said: “Whether it’s the bills for heating their homes or filling up the car or putting food on the table for their families, everything is going up at a frightening rate.

“Rising prices affect everybody, but what concerns me most is that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have done nothing to target support at those in greatest need, whether in poorly paid jobs or on benefits.

“Too many families are already struggling to make ends meet, with little cash to spare at the end of the week.

“They simply can’t afford to pay more for the essentials of every-day life. Meanwhile ministers are burying their heads in the sand and hoping the problems will just go away.

“The Government is also ignoring the impact fuel prices and inflation are having on local businesses, which is why I raised their plight in the House of Commons this week.

“People need a Government that is on their side and ready to support them by managing the economy in a way that protects ordinary families and gives them the financial security they need.”

Ms Leadbeater spoke in the Commons last month, when she said : “We are all aware of how huge price increases in energy are impacting our constituents and I believe the Government can do far more to help.