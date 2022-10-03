Batley’s quest to join rugby league’s elite may have been ended by a dominant Centurions display at Leigh Sports Village - where the table-toppers have remained undefeated all season - but the visiting supporters left the ground in high spirits.

Stephen White was impressed with his side’s desire to keep the score to a respectable level against a Leigh outfit who had notched 116 points past the Bulldogs in the two regular league games between the sides this season.

He said after the final whistle: “It was a fantastic display by a totally committed football team playing for the coach and playing for each other.

Batley Bulldogs fans at the Championship Grand Final

“It is a fabulous result. Anything under 50 points was a fantastic tribute to the club and the fans.

“What fantastic support, loads of people have come - half of Batley are here! There’ll be nobody going to work tomorrow!”

Ian Abbott, a fan of over 70 years and a father of five sons who have all grown up watching Batley, said: “It has been a superb season. I have supported them for over 70 years.

“It certainly competes as one of the best Batley teams I have ever seen.”

Two of his sons attended the Grand Final with him. Richard Abbott was pleased the travelling support got the chance to celebrate second half tries from Dale Morton and Adam Gledhill.

He said: “I have been watching for 40 years. They have all given it a really good effort this season and to get to the Million Pound Game and perform like that was great.

“This was the best league match for 27 years. We should have been in the top league before if they had let us in.

“But we scored two good tries in the second half and we got something to celebrate.”

The Abbott family with friend Peter, second right, have been impressed with Batley's "fantastic" efforts this season.

Another son, Ian Abbott junior, added: “This is definitely the best team I have seen. It’s been a fantastic season for them and to get this far.

“We lost today against the best team in the league but it’s been a great season for them. Let’s hope they keep it up next year.”

There was also praise from uncle and nephew duo, Dean Wheatley and Will Renshaw.

Despite the result, which ensured Craig Lingard’s spirited troops will stay in the Championship for the 2023 campaign, a proud Mr Wheatley said: “It’s absolutely fantastic.

"It’s been a big achievement for the club when you think how small a club we really are, so to play Leigh in the final will have given us some good exposure in the rugby league community and show what a fantastic club we are.”

Mr Renshaw added: “Hopefully we will now attract more fans coming to the games and get more money, as well as more sponsors.”