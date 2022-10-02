Today is the day that the Bulldogs are within 80 minutes of gaining promotion to Super League and figures from the community, as well as from within the club, have provided well-wishes and words of inspiration for the players ahead of the 6:30pm kick off at Leigh Sports Village.

MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, said ahead of the fixture: “Batley Bulldogs were absolutely brilliant last week and I hope they continue that brilliance against Leigh Centurions in the Championship Grand Final on Sunday.

“I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed for another massive win, and for promotion to Super League. They deserve it.”

Players, staff and fans celebrate Batley Bulldogs' play-off semi-final success at Featherstone. Will we see similar scenes at Leigh Centurions tonight?

Councillor for Batley West and Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, also gave his support, stating: “It was a brilliant result for Batley Bulldogs. Well done to all. It shows the club has got excellent talent, skills and leadership. This victory has sent shock waves that Batley means business.

“The dedication and commitment has paid off. This shows teamwork is essential and trust amongst the team has gone a long way in their success.

“Week in, week out the players have inspired and motivated each other and the collective effort has delivered this huge success and I’m sure everyone in Batley and beyond will get behind the players and the club.”

Excitement is also building behind the scenes at the Fox’s Biscuits stadium, with the Chairman, Kevin Nicholas, claiming his players could go down in the history books.

MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater says she has her fingers crossed ahead of the Bulldogs' Championship Grand Final at Leigh Centurions.

Asked what he would say to the players before kick-off, he said: “We have a chance to make history here. It could be the biggest giant-killing act that’s ever been in the sport of rugby league. You have got an opportunity to make a piece of history in rugby league circles, not just in Batley circles. Let’s make a piece of history.

“It’s an occasion. A grand final occasion. Whether we’re the underdogs or the favourites, it is a day out and people will enjoy it, whatever the result. We’re hoping it’s the best possible result for us. It’s nice to be there and I’d encourage people to go and be proud of the team that represents the town.

“But, I’m not doing statues (for Craig Lingard, Head Coach)! He’s got a terrace named after him so he’ll have to be happy with that. There won’t be any statues!”

Chief Executive Paul Harrison added: “We know we’re going into a massive game against the best team by a country mile but you go back through history - Sheffield beat Wigan at Wembley. Our players will be going into the game to do their best and whatever the result is, the club will be proud of them.”

Councillor for Batley West and Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, has praised the Bulldogs' 'dedication and commitment' ahead of the Million Pund Game at Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

The Million Pound Game takes place tonight at Leigh Sports Village, WN7 4JY, kick off 6:30pm.

Tickets can still be purchased via www.leightickets.co.uk - visiting fans will need to select the ‘change to away’ option before selecting their seats.

The ticket office at Leigh Sports Village will also be open until half an hour after kick off. Alternatively, tickets can be bought by calling Leigh’s ticket office on 01942 487888.