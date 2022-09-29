The Bulldogs have already caused shockwaves in the rugby league world with a thrilling 32-28 victory over Featherstone Rovers in the play-off semi-final.

And this achievement in itself has already made it to the top of Mr Nicholas’ 25-year reign as chairman of the club.

He said: “This is right at the top. It’s 25 years since myself, Andy Winner and Ron Earnshaw took over the club on 7 November, 1997. The first year we took over we got promotion from the then second division and we won the Trans-Pennine Cup.

Batley Bulldogs' Chairman, Kevin Nicholas, celebrates the Championship play-off semi-final victory over Featherstone Rovers with Kieran Buchanan.

“By getting promotion that saved the club, so that is pretty high up as the club wouldn’t exist if we hadn’t won promotion that year.

“Since then we have had some downs and we have had quite a few ups but to get into this position now, 25 years later, and to get to the Grand Final after a very competitive Championship season, is the best really.

“We have got the best group of players we have ever had. We have never had a bad group but this is the best group in terms of people, commitment and ability that we have ever had. Everyone’s quality has helped us to get where we are.

“The commitment that they all give when they have all got other jobs and training three times a week is phenomenal really. And they need to come to training to have a chance of competing with other teams who are full time, like Leigh who are a bit special.

Kevin Nicholas, the Chairman of Batley Bulldogs, celebrates the club's progression to the Million Pound Game with Adam Gledhill following the victory at Featherstone Rovers last weekend.

“If we were to pull it off, I think it would go down as the biggest sporting achievement in history, in my lifetime anyway. The Sheffield Challenge Cup win against Wigan is the one that’s talked about the most as an underdog-winning story, but with the team that Leigh have got and the budget that we have got, I think this will be a bigger achievement. That’s how big it would be.”

And whilst the Bulldogs are now 80 minutes away from rubbing shoulders with Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and the rest of RL’s Super League elite, Mr Nicholas puts the love of the game before the potential earnings a win against Leigh could bring.

He said: “We all want more money but first and foremost I’m a Batley supporter. The money will take care of itself if it happens. I just love rugby and I just love what we have achieved.

“I love being involved with everybody at our club and that’s enough for me. If we do get more money then we will utilise it the best we can to improve the club. But it’s the rugby that’s important to me, not the money.

“I just want it to come round now. It is just so exciting to be there. I am sure the players are thinking exactly the same.