The versatile player may not have time to direct what would be a rags-to-riches blockbuster movie due to his rugby league career, as well as owning a coffee shop a stone's throw away from Widnes Vikings’ home ground where he signed his first professional contract.

But, ahead of Batley’s mouth-watering contest with table-toppers Leigh on Sunday, with the victors knowing a place in Super League awaits, Gilmore has insisted the story-so-far is already “crazy.”

He said: “I have got a lot of friends in rugby league and I have had so many messages from different people. I have had messages from lads who have played the game at a higher level saying, ‘how crazy would it be if Batley can get there?’

“Everyone in rugby league knows what a story it is. You could probably make a film on it.

“The story so far is quite crazy to be fair, never mind this game on Sunday! Getting to the ‘Million Pound Game’ with a small club made up of special people - it is just a special feeling. This club is a special space, it is ran by special people and they deserve everything they get.

“The quarter-final against Barrow, that was our final. But then we played Fev and we’ve done well against them the last few years, so we knew that if we’d stick with them long enough then we’d have a chance.

“There is no doubt about it that Leigh have got some class players and they have spent so much money and they have got a very, very good team.

Tom Gilmore, wearing number 7, receives a hug from Luke Hooley following the Bulldogs' 32-28 triumph at Featherstone Rovers which has taken the club to within 80 minutes of a place in Super League.

“But sport is sport and anything can happen on the day. You never know. We are not writing it off completely. There is no point going into it if you have got that mindset.

“It is like any other game. You saw York the week before trying stuff. We’re going into it and we’re going to have a proper dig. If we get beat we will get beat doing it properly.

“We won’t be messing about and trying mad plays. We will be doing what we have done for the past two years and give a good account of ourselves.”

The 28 year old has experience of playing in Super League with Widnes and is no stranger to the big occasion.

But even he admits that Sunday’s clash at Leigh, who have achieved an incredible aggregate score of 116-6 in the two games with the Bulldogs this season, will be different to what he has ever encountered before.

He said: “I have played at the bottom end of Super League with Widnes. In 2017 we went over to Catalans and we had to win to stay up. That was a big game at the time.

“I have played in an 1895 cup final as well. Sunday is another big game but this one is a bit different because it is a bit of a surprise.

“We are all feeling good in camp. We have got a great feeling going into the game and whatever happens we will be proud of what we have done.

“If it happens this year, it happens. I have always wanted to go back to Super League so we’ll see what happens over the next couple years and see where we end up but I am just enjoying playing rugby again.