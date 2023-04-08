Every year the team at Millington’s like to set themselves a crazy challenge, with an equally crazy target amount, with all funds going towards the upkeep and development of the sanctuary.

This year, former rugby player Jake - who founded the sanctuary in 2018 with his partner Rosie Thompson, a veterinary nurse - will take on the London Marathon in the hope of raising £26,200 for the installation of a new animal hospital on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, since he last completed a crazy challenge for Millington’s he has undergone a full knee reconstruction on his left leg and an ankle reconstruction on his right leg, meaning this isn’t going to be an easy challenge for Jake by any means.

Jake will take on the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.

Despite this Jake says that he is willing to put himself through such a gruelling challenge because any suffering he undertakes is “only a fraction of what the animals have gone through”.

Talking about the up-coming marathon, which is just two weeks away, Jake said: “It’s not the ideal scenario but I have been applying to do the London Marathon for seven years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was accepted last year but they allowed me to defer. However, they won’t let me defer for another year so I will have to man up and get it done.

“I thought the opportunity was too good to resist and obviously we are always looking to expand and improve Millington’s, plus each year we try and do one major fundraiser.

Millington’s Magical Barn in Thornhill, which was founded in 2018, is now home to 91 animals.

“I am eight week’s post-op so I don't think my doctor will be best pleased when he finds out that I am out running 26 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what I am going to go through during those few hours is nothing compared to what some animals have to go through - I am sure I can tough it out and represent them.

“The ambition is to build an animal hospital on site. Even if we don’t get there with this fundraiser we are going to continue it and push on because we believe that this is going to be the next step in helping even more animals.

“Millington’s has certainly grown into something bigger than what I ever imagined and our hope is that it keeps progressing.

“We are all about the animals first and foremost and we want to help those animals most in need. We believe that this new facility will allow us to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I appreciate that funds are extremely tight for everybody, not just us.

“But If anyone does have even the smallest amount that they can donate it would be really appreciated. And if you can't donate then please share our story with friends, because someone down the line might be able to help us out.”

Millington’s Magical Barn is now home to 91 rescued animals.

Funds raised through this challenge will go towards rehabilitating the most neglected animals as well as progressing Millington’s physiotherapy programme and allowing round the clock care on site - meaning the sanctuary will be able to take on the most severe animal neglect cases in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 23.

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/millingtonsmarathon