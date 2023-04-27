Every year the team at Millington’s like to set themselves a crazy challenge, with an equally crazy target amount, with all funds going towards the upkeep and development of the sanctuary.

This year, former rugby player Jake - who founded the sanctuary in 2018 with his partner Rosie Thompson, a veterinary nurse - took on the gruelling 26.2 mile London Marathon.

Jake faced the challenge in the hope of raising some much-needed funds for the installation of a new animal hospital on site, despite recently undergoing a full knee reconstruction on his left leg and an ankle reconstruction on his right leg.

Jake completed the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.

This challenge wasn’t an easy one for Jake, who previously said he was willing to put himself through such a gruelling challenge because any suffering he undertakes is “only a fraction of what the animals have gone through”.

Despite the circumstances Jake completed the London Marathon in 4 hours and 10 minutes, raising an incredible £11,694 for the sanctuary.

Following the marathon, which took place on Sunday, April 23, Jake said: “For 15km I felt like an elite athlete but then the cramp kicked in.

“26.2 miles may not be the longest, but it has to rank as the hardest run I have ever completed.

“Proof that two operations in 12 months and not being able to train really does make the difference - 4:10 isn’t too shabby in those circumstances.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the generous donations we have received which will go a long way to creating our very own animal hospital enabling us to rescue even more of those in need.

“I want to thank everybody, I'm absolutely blown away.”

Millington’s Magical Barn is now home to 91 rescued animals.

Jake Ratcliffe with his partner Rosie Thompson.

Funds raised from Jake completing the London Marathon will go towards rehabilitating the most neglected animals as well as progressing Millington’s physiotherapy programme and allowing round the clock care on site - meaning the sanctuary will be able to take on the most severe animal neglect cases in the UK.

In total the challenge has raised £11,694 so far, but it’s not too late.

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/millingtonsmarathon

To find out more about Millington’s Magical Barn, visit https://millingtonsmagicalbarn.com/

