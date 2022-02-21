Met Office: More severe gales could be on the way after Storm Eunice

More severe gales could be on the way in the coming weeks, according to the Met Office

The UK has been battered by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin over the past few days, leading to flooding, damage to property and major disruption to the transport network.

In its long range forecast, the Met Office states that between February 23 and March 4 the weather conditions are likely to be changeable and often unsettled across the north and northwest mostly.

For the first half of this period, spells of rain and hill snow are likely to push in from the northwest with a mixture of sunshine and showers following, while longer drier and brighter spells are expected in the south.

Towards the end of the period, conditions are likely to remain mobile and changeable, with most unsettled conditions expected in the north and northwest.

Overall temperatures are likely to be near average with slightly milder in the south and colder in the far north.

Winds are also likely to be strong throughout the period, with gales or severe gales possible almost anywhere, but especially in the north.

From March 5 to 19, the weather is likely to be a continuation of the current changeable conditions with a north-south split, especially in precipitation.

Most of the precipitation is likely to be in the north and northwest, where wintry conditions are possible in colder periods in these areas.

Winds are likely to remain strong across the north and northwest, with the southern areas seeing less windy conditions.