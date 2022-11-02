A planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council for a hotel to be built at School Street by development company Zeyy Ltd, which is owned by Dewsbury businessman Terry Zaman.

The scheme, on the site of a private car-park to the rear of Yorkshire House on South Street, would accommodate 75 bedrooms over six-storeys, if planners give the green light to the proposals.

However, several objections have been raised against the plans including strong views from from the 36 business owners and members of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade.

Sue Baker, owner of Greenwoods, Paul Ellis, president and Bruce Bird, secretary of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade at the entrance of the proposed hotel site.

Some of the main objections included the loss of a car park, threat to conservation areas and emergency service access.

Paul Ellis, president of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, said: “The site is currently the car park serving Yorkshire House which has, itself, been converted to low quality residential accommodation which is detrimental to the council’s long term strategies for the town.

“The loss of this car park adds to the problem of parking in Dewsbury town centre by further reducing the total number of spaces available. To have no parking at all, it’s just inconceivable and just not on.

“Another issue is that it will be in a conservation area, and we have to protect our conservation areas at all costs,” he added.

The plans outline that the hotel will be built just off School Street - which is currently being used as a private car park. Picture: Google Street View

“This proposal will cause immense harm to three listed buildings in the town, the Howlands Centre (a non-designated heritage asset) on School Street and the archaeological significance of the site.

“The proposed development also doesn’t deal with how service and emergency vehicles will access and egress the site in a safe manner.

“You can’t even get up School Street at the moment - you can only get up and down because the top is blocked because of building work - you also can’t get to it from the side of West Yorkshire House and the other side is fenced off. How would they get to the hotel if there are any issues? After the Grenfell situation, it is a priority that emergency services can get to it from all sides - especially with it being a six storey building.”

Although several objections have been made by Chamber of Trade members, they are not opposed to a hotel being built in Dewsbury and say they would welcome the development at the right size, in the right place.

The proposed site of the hotel development.

Planning agent Roger Lee Planning LTD - a planning and landscape company at Leeds Road, Leeds - has outlined in a supporting statement to Kirklees Council that the proposals put forward are ‘acceptable’ and ‘compliant’ with local planning policies.

The statement said: “There are benefits arising from the proposed development in that it would assist in boosting the local economy. There would be direct economic benefits associated with the development in terms of employment creation.

The statement also added that: “there would be environmental benefits relating to the sustainable location and the resulting options for travel other than the private motor vehicle.”

The hotel proposals are expected to be considered by Kirklees Council within the next few weeks.

A drawing of the proposed hotel plan.

