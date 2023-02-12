The ladies at the group at St Andrew’s Church have been busy knitting blankets to be sent to Ukraine, jackets and hats for Rainbow Baby Bank in Heckmondwike, twiddle muffs for dementia patients at Dewsbury Hospital, and bonding squares for premature babies at Pinderfields Hospital.

In total, the group has raised £1,800. Members hope to present cheques in the near future to the Haven Project in Liversedge (£700), Kirkwood Hospice (£200), Yorkshire Air Ambulance (£200) and Whitby Lifeboat RNLI (£200).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco Cleckheaton provided the group with creme eggs and chocolate oranges. Melanie Smiles, community champion at Tesco Cleckheaton, was invited along to see a cheque for £500 being handed over to Eddie Morton, chairman of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion.

The knit and natter group at St Andrew's Church in Liversedge presented a cheque for £500 to Eddie Morton, chairman of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion