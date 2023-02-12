Members of knit and natter group in Liversedge raise £1,800 after a busy year making items for Dewsbury Hospital, Pinderfields and families in Ukraine
A knit and natter group based at a Liversedge church has raised nearly £2,000 for various charities over the last 12 months.
The ladies at the group at St Andrew’s Church have been busy knitting blankets to be sent to Ukraine, jackets and hats for Rainbow Baby Bank in Heckmondwike, twiddle muffs for dementia patients at Dewsbury Hospital, and bonding squares for premature babies at Pinderfields Hospital.
In total, the group has raised £1,800. Members hope to present cheques in the near future to the Haven Project in Liversedge (£700), Kirkwood Hospice (£200), Yorkshire Air Ambulance (£200) and Whitby Lifeboat RNLI (£200).
Tesco Cleckheaton provided the group with creme eggs and chocolate oranges. Melanie Smiles, community champion at Tesco Cleckheaton, was invited along to see a cheque for £500 being handed over to Eddie Morton, chairman of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion.
If anyone would like to join the group, it meets at St Andrew’s Church on Mondays at 2pm.