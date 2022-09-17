Meet The Kirkwood nurses who are preparing to take on a skydiving challenge this October

Having witnessed the difference the Kirklees hospice’s in-patient unit team makes on a day-to-day basis - not only for the patients but their families also - nurses Leanne and Melissa have decided to take on a heart pounding skydive challenge this October.

The pair are taking on the challenge in the hopes of raising vital funds for The Kirkwood and although the pair are excited about their upcoming challenge, the nerves are already starting to creep in.

Leanne said: "We are scared, excited and very nervous.

From the left, Leanne Graley and Melissa Whitehead.

"We are doing the skydive to raise vital funds for our patients in the in-patient unit. Our role with The Kirkwood is to help and support our patients, their families and friends during the end of their life.

"I love my job! To be able to help people in the last days of life sounds hard, but it is the most rewarding thing I have ever done.

"I have always had a passion for helping people, even more so at the end of their lives. If I can do one thing to help a family or patient that makes the most horrendous time of their lives that tiny bit better, I know I have done my job.”

The Covid-19 pandemic was a difficult time for the hospice’s front-line workers, and for Leanne and her colleagues the pandemic brought many challenges.

However, despite the challenges the pandemic threw at them, the whole team worked tirelessly throughout, providing 24-hour care for the most vulnerable in the community and supporting their colleagues when things got tough.

Leanne added: "The best thing about working for The Kirkwood is working as part of this team - We are amazing!

“The support we give and have for each other is no less than a family. We strive for person centred care and we value the little things we do."

The sky-dive isn't just about taking on a personal challenge for Leanne and Melissa, it’s about doing something out of the ordinary.

It’s also about helping to make sure The Kirkwood continues to be there for families here in north Kirklees.