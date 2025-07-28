Over the course of 101 weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew Gater turned to poetry to capture history as it was made.

Meet ‘The COVID Poet’ who is donating some of the proceeds from his first-ever published works to a Dewsbury charity.

The soon-to-be 60-year-old, who was brought up in Batley, caught COVID in March 2020 and, during his recovery, started writing a poem every weekend during the national lockdown.

Two years later, with the world somewhat returned to normal, Andrew had a poetic anthology “of a modern-day pandemic that held us hostage”, but it wasn’t until last year, when he revealed his “superpower” to a friend, that he was encouraged to get his unique works published.

Andrew with copies of ‘The COVID Poet - 101 Weeks of COVID Poems’

Andrew, a food manufacturing manager at Bakkavor, reflected on the journey:

“When COVID started, I caught it and none of us knew what to do at that point. I was really bad. I was afraid to go to sleep for the fear of not waking up. By day 10 I felt well again, although I had lost a stone in weight and had after effects in tinnitus, asthma and fatigue.

“In the days after getting better, I wrote a poem the first week. The week after, I wrote another one. I was picking things up I saw on the news. There was content every single week as the rules were changing every week and because of the way people were reacting and how some people were looking after each other, while some people weren’t - there was a choice of what I could write about.

“I used to write one every Saturday or Sunday morning in bed with a cup of tea. I’d write it, read it to my wife, Mandy, she’d approve it and I’d stick into a WhatsApp group. After 100 weeks I called it a day otherwise it would continue forever.

“It was 2022 by then and we had started to get some form of normality back. A year ago I went out with some friends, and we were asking what are your hidden talents. And mine was I wrote these poems during COVID.

“They didn’t know anything about it. They took a look and said that I needed to publish it.”

Asked if writing poetry helped him, especially during the early stages of the global pandemic, Andrew, who has lived in Lancashire for the last 20 years, replied:

“It certainly gave me something to do in the early weeks and then after that the two things we looked forward to at a weekend was writing a poem and then going on a walk because that is all you had to do at the time.

“You had your little bubble, you went for your walk, you queued up at the supermarket and that was it. You couldn't go to see anybody.

“It was a way of keeping in touch because I put them in the chat of 20 people and I always got some feedback.”

Describing what to expect in the book - published by Olympia and its front cover designed by Gomersal-based illustrator Moira Spencer of Fresh Art Takeaway - Andrew said:

“Some are satirical, how they were all breaking the rules, and how we all reacted. Some of the writings will make you laugh. Some will make you cry.”

Andrew also confirmed that a percentage of any profits will go towards Dewsbury-based charity Dewsbury Cares Community Group,which helps homeless people and those in need in the town.

He is now working on a second anthology entitled, ‘101 weeks of Donald Trump’.

“It’s not the greatest subject,” chuckled Andrew, a grandfather of four. “There is plenty of material there.”

‘The COVID Poet - 101 Weeks of COVID Poems’ is available to buy from Waterstones, Foyles, Olympia Publishing and Amazon.