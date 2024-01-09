Meet the Batley and Spen police inspector following in her dad's footsteps by taking charge of policing on his old beat

This police inspector is stepping up to run policing in Batley and Spen – the same area where her dad used to patrol.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls says she feels truly privileged to be appointed as the new inspector for the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Her father, Jeremey Saville, retired in 2015 as a safer schools officer and spent much of his career as an officer in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before he left the force, Charlotte joined him on one last patrol of his old patch.

New head of the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Charlotte Nicholls

Inspector Nicholls has replaced Inspector David Bates, who has moved to another role in the force.

She said she is especially keen to speak with residents who may not ordinarily contact the police and build on a plethora of ongoing work in Batley and Spen to tackle local priorities.

“I have worked in neighbourhood policing for the majority of my career and can say that policing in communities is very much where my heart is,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am passionate about the Batley and Spen area and was very proud to be appointed to the neighbourhood policing team, particularly as my dad spent a large part of his service as a local bobby here.

“Having also worked in intelligence and patrol, I believe I can bring a broad overview of policing to the role and am happy to finally be starting."

Priorities for Insp Nicholls and the team in the coming months will include disrupting nuisance youths involved in anti-social behaviour and addressing concerns about speeding in the Batley East and Cleckheaton wards.

Reducing yob behaviour involving quad and off-road bikes will also be on the inspector’s list of priorities, as will learning more about where residents what to see police resources focussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Over the next few months I intend to continue building on the great work that my team have already achieved in terms of tackling crime, identifying and protecting vulnerable people and engaging with our communities.

“I am especially keen to build relationships with those who would not ordinarily come into contact with the police and ask you to reach out if you think we can assist you in any way.