Meet the ‘awe-inspiring’ North Kirklees winners of the Kirklees Diversity, Equality and Innovation awards 2022

The awards ceremony which took place at Kirklees College was organised by Kirklees Diversity = Innovation Network and sponsored by Kirklees Council, Kirklees College, Kirklees Active Leisure, Syngenta, Cummins and Haddletons business and legal services.

The event was also hosted by West Yorkshire journalist Andy Hirst from AH! PR.

Andy said: “The people and projects nominated for the awards are truly awe-inspiring.

Winners included Tanisha Bramwell, Chickenley Community Centre and Rainbow Baby Bank.

“It never ceases to amaze me what brilliant work goes on in Kirklees carried out by dedicated volunteers who just do it for one simple reason – they want to help others in any way they can.”

The award for Outstanding Contribution to Inclusion and Diversity went to Tanisha Bramwell who founded the Bramwell Sports Development Team in 2015 in Dewsbury Moor. She has also set up a group for girls involved in anti-social behaviour in Dewsbury Moor, helping to break down religious and gang divides.

Other projects run by Tanisha include anti-knife campaigns, sports programmes, food bank, mental health campaigns and open advice sessions on housing, employment, benefits and education.

Tanisha Bramwell with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Inclusion and Diversity.

Tanisha said: “It was nice to be apart of the day and to come out with an award on top of that was amazing.

“To even be nominated was nice because it’s the recognition that matters.

“To anyone that did nominate, thank you for taking the time out to fill out a nomination form for us and for looking into our work.

“We genuinely wouldn't be able to do the work that we do without the support and as a team it really motivates us.”

Rainbow Baby Bank, a registered charity based in Heckmondwike, took home the Inclusive Third Sector Organisation of the Year award for supplying vulnerable families and mums-to-be across Kirklees with baby equipment, nappies, toiletries, clothes, baby food and formula milk.

The baby bank also print’s its leaflets in several languages – English, Urdu, Arabic, Polish and Romanian - as many who need help or are the most vulnerable may not have English as a first language. The award winning leaflets were produced thanks to funding from Community Plus Kirklees who believed in their project.

Sam Cottam, the baby bank manager, said: “To be announced as the winners, in the category of Inclusive Third Sector Organisation, at the Kirklees Diversity Equality and Innovation Conference 2022 is a real honour.

“There were so many fantastic organisations nominated in all categories.

“All the team are absolutely delighted”

Finally, The Winner of the Inclusive Community Project award was Chickenley Community Centre in Dewsbury, which has services and projects to help absolutely anyone in the community and puts on activities such as youth, job, social, gardening and luncheon clubs.

Batley councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, who was on the panel said: “Congratulations to all the winners and everyone who was shortlisted at this year’s awards ceremony.

“Events like this provide the perfect platform for us to celebrate our successes but they also allow us to reflect on what more we need to be a truly inclusive society, organisation or business.”