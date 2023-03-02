Norma Cade, who is 87 and lives at Ashworth Grange Care Home, has knitted nine dolls, which she has named, gift-wrapped and hidden around Dewsbury Park for others to find.

Batley-born Norma, who learnt to knit while she was at school during World War II, said,

“I wanted to do something nice for the community, give something back and make the children happy.

“I hope my dolls put a smile on people’s faces. It will make me feel like I’ve made the world a better place.”

Each doll has a tag attached, telling the finder the doll’s name, and instructions on what to do once they have been discovered. The tag reads:

“I was knitted with love by Norma from Ashworth Grange Care Home. If you find me, please email/tag Ashworth Grange with a photo and state where you found me. We hope this random act of kindness has brought a smile to your face.”

Norma, who worked at Wilsons in Batley, moved into Ashworth Grange in October 2022, where she quickly joined the other residents in the home’s Knit and Natter Club.

The manager at Ashworth Grange, Sharon Troy, thought Norma’s idea was “kind and thoughtful”. She said:

“We’re so proud to have such wonderful, kind-gestured residents with us at Ashworth Grange.

