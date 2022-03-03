Meet Forest Dump and Bradley Twiggins, council's new garden waste wagons

Coun Naheed Mather and Emily Dixon, eight, with Compo, one of Kirklees Council's new garden waste collection wagons

The council ran a competition to name six “Clip and Collect” wagons that are used on the brown bin collections. Nearly 200 entries were submitted.

The winning suggestions were then turned into creative images by the council’s graphics team, which have now been applied to the wagons.

Two of the winners, Emily Dixon, eight, from Huddersfield and Stephanie Buckley, of Moldgreen, visited the council’s Vine Street depot, where Councillor Naheed Mather showed them their newly named wagons.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Naheed Mather and Stephanie Buckley with Fill me up Buttercup, one of Kirklees Council's new garden waste collection wagons

On seeing her wagon, which Emily has named Compo, she said: “I’m very grateful for having the opportunity to help tell people about the environment with Compo.

"His name is short for composting and Compo, the man from the TV series Last of the Summer Wine, which is filmed in Kirklees.

"I hope people see him and start to recycle more. We all need to be recycling as much as possible to help save the planet; we need to respect it more.”

Stephanie, who is a keen environmentalist, was delighted to meet her freshly nicknamed wagon, which she has called “Fill me up Buttercup”.

“I’m delighted that we now have these pretty decorated wagons; they look great," she said.

"We should all be recycling our garden waste. People need to find out and be aware of what they can and cannot recycle or put in their bins.

"Everyone needs to be thinking about what they can do to look after the planet.”

Coun Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “I want to thank all who entered the competition - the response was quite amazing.

"The six winners came up with quite inspiring names, all of which look great on the garden waste collection wagons.

"It will be great to see them on our streets collecting more waste that will be recycled and then reused.”

The other four winners and winning names are:

John Whittaker from Waterloo - The Lawn Ranger.

Chris Sheard from Mirfield - Bradley Twiggins.

Joe Furniss from Mirfield - Never Bin Better.