With the new restaurant and drive-through on the corner of Leeds Road and John Ormsby Way well-underway and due to open next month, residents have said that they are ‘annoyed’ and ‘stressed’ due to on-going parking issues.

Residents have reported that the developers working on the site have been ‘parking where they want’ for several weeks and are concerned that problems are only going to get worse once the restaurant opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident of Owl Lane, who wishes to stay anonymous, said: "The parking is absolutely unbelievable, these workmen have just parked where they want, and have even blocked a bus stop.

McDonald's drive-thru development on the corner of Leeds Road and John Ormsby Way, Shaw Cross.

“They don't care that local residents can't park outside their own homes or even on the street where they live - it's just chaos.

"I am getting really annoyed with it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's becoming an absolute joke and it is only going to get worse when the McDonalds opens because people will just park wherever they want.

“It's going to cause an unimaginable amount of stress and upset for people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work vans parked near the McDonald's drive-thru development on Owl Lane, Shaw Cross.

In response to these complaints, Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration said: “Contractor parking is provided within the site but the council is unable to enforce the use of these spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parking on the public highway is lawful however if access is blocked the matter can be raised with the police via their non-emergency number.

“If there are parking restrictions in place, our Parking Officers will enforce where they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant is due to open next month (December), with a date yet to be confirmed by McDonald’s

Work vans parked near a bus stop on Owl Lane, Shaw Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further addressing the complaints raised, a spokesperson from Mcdonalds said: “At McDonald’s we strive to be a good neighbour in the communities we operate in, and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience local residents have experienced.

“We have reiterated our expectations to our building contractors and will continue to monitor the situation to make sure that there is as little disruption as possible going forward.”