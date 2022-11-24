McDonalds and Kirklees Council address parking complaints made by Shaw Cross residents
Local residents have come forward with complaints regarding parking issues at the McDonald’s restaurant development in Shaw Cross near Dewsbury.
With the new restaurant and drive-through on the corner of Leeds Road and John Ormsby Way well-underway and due to open next month, residents have said that they are ‘annoyed’ and ‘stressed’ due to on-going parking issues.
Residents have reported that the developers working on the site have been ‘parking where they want’ for several weeks and are concerned that problems are only going to get worse once the restaurant opens.
One resident of Owl Lane, who wishes to stay anonymous, said: "The parking is absolutely unbelievable, these workmen have just parked where they want, and have even blocked a bus stop.
“They don't care that local residents can't park outside their own homes or even on the street where they live - it's just chaos.
"I am getting really annoyed with it now.
"It's becoming an absolute joke and it is only going to get worse when the McDonalds opens because people will just park wherever they want.
“It's going to cause an unimaginable amount of stress and upset for people."
In response to these complaints, Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration said: “Contractor parking is provided within the site but the council is unable to enforce the use of these spaces.
“Parking on the public highway is lawful however if access is blocked the matter can be raised with the police via their non-emergency number.
“If there are parking restrictions in place, our Parking Officers will enforce where they can.”
The restaurant is due to open next month (December), with a date yet to be confirmed by McDonald’s
Further addressing the complaints raised, a spokesperson from Mcdonalds said: “At McDonald’s we strive to be a good neighbour in the communities we operate in, and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience local residents have experienced.
“We have reiterated our expectations to our building contractors and will continue to monitor the situation to make sure that there is as little disruption as possible going forward.”