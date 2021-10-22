Mayor of Kirklees opens new sensory meadow at Fairfield School in Batley

Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nigel Patrick officially opens the new sensory meadow at Fairfield School in Batley

Sarah Breeze, enrichment activity facilitator and fundraiser at the school, successfully secured funds through grants from HSBC, Halifax Bank in Batley, Locala, Spenborough Community and Sugar Tax, totalling £42,000.

Once the ribbon was cut, the students at the school, who have a wide range of complex needs, were eager to explore the new area.

Hiding in the sensory meadow are interactive musical instruments, texture panels, coloured windows, grassy climbing cubes and explorative spaces.

Coun Patrick takes a look around the outdoor classroom

A huge multi-purpose outdoor classroom provides shelter while allowing the students to experience the seasons. There are already plans in place for this space to be used for science, art, story and yoga projects.

The path itself goes over different surfaces and has its own wooden bridge.

The students were ready to start completing their daily mile around the path, enjoying the different sensory activities on the way.

The whole space has been designed to meet the needs of the students at the school. It is accessible to wheelchair users and walkers alike.

The new sensory meadow at Fairfield School in Batley

A school spokesperson said: "The meadow, which runs at the back of our school, has an ‘overgrown’ pond area. We are desperately trying to secure the funds to be able to renovate this area to complete the whole meadow transformation.

"It is estimated to cost £20,000 and we are actively fundraising, with the total raised so far being £6,000.

"If you think you can help us with our fundraising, whether you work for a company who may have a grant programme we can apply to or perhaps you are part of a community group and wish to fundraise for us, we are a registered charity and we would love to hear from you.