Mayor of Kirklees and Lord Lieutenant visit pupils at Thornhill school

The pupils marked the historic occasion by making bunting and hats, as well as writing personal messages to the Queen and taking part in a virtual London Bus tour.

As part of the event, the children learnt all about the Queen’s life and her Royal duties, and the school hosted a bake-off competition which received more than 100 entries from our supporting families.

During their visit the Mayor and Lord Lieutenant were invited to join a community picnic, which concluded with a group sing-along in the school field.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Kirklees Coun Masood Ahmed and Lord Lieutenant Iqbal Bhana OBE DL joined in Thornhill Junior and Infant School's Jubilee celebrations

Peter Simons, director of music, culture and ethos at the school, said: “The day was a huge success, made even more special by the visit from the Mayor and the Lord Lieutenant.

“Everyone who took part from within the school and the wider community had a fantastic time, and we’re very grateful to everyone who came together to make it happen.”

Coun Ahmed said: “We saw the whole country come together to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and it was pleasure to see the children and staff at the school mark this special occasion.

“It was fantastic to see all the brilliant decorations, smiling faces and laughter during my visit.

Mayor of Kirklees Coun Masood Ahmed and Lord Lieutenant Iqbal Bhana OBE DL joined in Thornhill Junior and Infant School's Jubilee celebrations