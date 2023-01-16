The event, which took place on Thursday, January 12, was attended by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, Jobcentre Plus and DWP representatives, local employers and organisations who form part of Maximus’ Community Partnership Network.

The new office at Batley Business Park is the latest addition to Maximus’ existing Kirklees’ offices in Huddersfield and Dewsbury, meaning Maximus will be able to help more people in Kirklees than ever before.

The site boasts space for 14 dedicated employment advisors, computer banks for job searching activity, and conference rooms for employability sessions, to be delivered by an on-site employability coach.

Maximus first launched the Restart Scheme, designed to support people who have been out of work for nine months or longer with tailored support, in July 2021 and has since been supporting people in West Yorkshire with 12 months of tailored and community-based support to secure sustainable employment.

People on the innovative scheme receive support to learn new skills, overcome barriers to work and gain access to vacancies to help them secure employment. They are also provided with the opportunity to retrain to find work in growth sectors, gain professional accreditations and improve digital skills.

Maximus is also investing millions of pounds into hundreds of community organisations, charities and small to medium sized businesses in the region through its Community Partnership Network which provides expert support services, including training and mental health support, to people on the Restart Scheme.

Speaking at the event, Ms Leadbeater said: “I’ve spent a fantastic hour with the fantastic team from Maximus as they launch the Restart Scheme in the heart of Batley.

“It’s wonderful that we’ve got a fantastic organisation working with local people, community groups and organisations and giving people that opportunity to get back into work, to get a new opportunity in a new job going forward and I’m really looking forward to hearing some of the success stories that materialise in the coming months.”

Jemma Johnstone, service delivery director for the Restart Scheme at Maximus, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the official opening of our Restart Scheme office in Batley Business Park.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the support on offer to the local community from our own Maximus team but also the work of our Community Partnership Network and local employers.

“Our local team of expert Employment Advisors are on hand to work with local job seekers with all aspects of job seeking support including links with local employers.

This new office will aid Maximus in helping more people in Kirklees get back into work.

“The demand for our services is greater than ever and with this new space we will be able to support more local people into sustainable employment.”

Lee Novakovic, operations manager for Kirklees at Maximus, said: “The Batley team and I are really excited for the future of the new Batley site and the difference it will make to the local community by supporting our participants back into sustainable employment.”

