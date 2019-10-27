Match to Show Racism the Red Card

Members of the GMB Union recently showed their support for Show Racism the Red Card by taking part in a 5-a-side football challenge against Upper Batley High School pupils.

The GMB veteran team was made up of rugby legend Garreth Carvell, Emmerdale’s Bhakser Patel and the leader of the union Tim Roache.

Upper Batley High School pupils with their posters, GMB members, and Tracy Brabin MP.

Prior to the game, Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, led a Q&A session following a Show Racism the Red Card Assembly, along with GMB Union, for the pupils.

Show Racism the Red Card is the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity that provides workshops, training sessions and multimedia packages to tackle racism.