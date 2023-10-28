Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has revealed he was ‘surprised’ at Samy Kibula’s departure from the club - but hopes to strike up a dual registration agreement with his new side, Castleford Tigers.

The prop forward has left the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium to join up with former Bulldogs’ head coach Craig Lingard at Cas in Super League.

And Moxon admitted it was a decision he was not expecting.

“It came as a bit of a surprise,” he said. “I was a little bit taken aback by that but he had a Super League clause in his contract. We are not a club who wants to hold players back and he has now got the opportunity to go and train full time and hopefully that will benefit his game and progress his development.

Samy Kibula barging over for a Batley Bulldogs try against Keighley Cougars last season. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“From our point of view, we are speaking about potentially doing a dual reg situation with Cas, so it might be that we see him back at the Mount next year having played in a full-time training environment.”

It was confirmed last week that Lingard, who Moxon was an assistant to at Batley, would take the Tigers’ hotseat after Andy Last left the club in the summer.

“I am obviously chuffed for Linners,” revealed a delighted Moxon. “I am pleased he has got an opportunity to test his arm at a Super League club. I think the head coach role suits him more than the assistant role and I am sure in McGuire (Danny) he has got a good assistant there, as well as Scott Murrell who is already there.

“The coaching team has got a decent ring to it and I wish him every success next season.”