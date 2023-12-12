Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full-back only arrived at the Fox’s Biscuit Stadium from Whitehaven after the 2023 season ended in October, but the newly-promoted Super League side have swooped in to secure his services in the top flight for 2024.

Moxon admitted: “It is a hammer blow for us. He is a young lad who came with aspirations to play in Super League. He came in the off-season and I did a Super League development plan for him. I didn’t expect it to happen four weeks into pre-season.

“My job, as a coach, was to help him to get there, although I don’t think I can take any credit for the way it has happened so quickly. It’s really disappointing for us because I had high hopes for Josh and I worked really hard to sign him. It took me about three months to get him over the line.”

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has described Josh Rourke’s departure to London Broncos as ‘a hammer blow’.

Despite Rourke’s surprising departure, Moxon insisted training “is going really well,” as his side prepares for the new Championship campaign, which starts with Featherstone Rovers visiting Mount Pleasant on Sunday, March 17. The Bulldogs have also been drawn in the same 1895 Cup group as last season’s League Leaders, with Moxon’s men hoping to go one better after their Wembley appearance in August.

Moxon said: “The new structure (of the 1895 Cup) makes it quite difficult to get out of your group. Featherstone are in our group and that makes it very difficult for us. They have been one of the strongest teams in the Championship of late so it will be a difficult task.

“But we will be trying to get out of the group. Potentially some teams will be using it as a preparation for the season starting but we certainly won’t. We’ll be looking to get out of the group and trying to progress in the tournament.

“It will be a dress rehearsal for that (opening game of the league) and will be a chance to feel them out. They’ll have the chance to have a look at us as well. It will be a tough encounter but one we are looking forward to.”

Moxon is also looking forward to Round 2 of the Championship, which sees his side head to Dewsbury Rams.

“The Heavy Woollen derbies are always great games,” he said: “It’s great for both clubs that they’re back in the Championship. We have also got the Boxing Day Heavy Woollen Derby which we are looking forward to as well. We will deal with that first and it will be a good indication as to where we are at and what we need to do to improve.