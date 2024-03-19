Mark Moxon admitted he was left “absolutely gutted” after his Batley Bulldogs side threw away a “perfect start” in the 24-20 defeat at home to Featherstone Rovers in their opening game of the Championship season.

The Bulldogs raced into an 18-0 lead after only 14 minutes thanks to tries from Nyle Flynn, Joe Burton and Dale Morton.

But a Brad Day score right on the half-time hooter, a Danny Addy effort two minutes into the second half and Caleb Aekin’s touch down at the death broke Batley hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moxon said: “We are absolutely gutted. I am gutted for the lads as well, especially with the amount of effort they put in more than anything.

“Ultimately we just made too many errors at crucial times. Tackle one errors, catching kicks, kick offs, things like that which cost us in the end. I think if we didn’t make those errors then we’d have probably come away with a victory. It’s really disappointing.

“Our start was perfect. We spoke about our start over the last two weeks where we haven’t been great. But the start this week was cock-on. It couldn’t have been any better. It was the perfect start for us, racing into an 18-point lead and we were looking great at that point.”

Asked if Day’s try on the half-time hooter was decisive, Moxon replied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was. It was massive. If we’d have gone in at 18-0 I think we would have been comfortable and I think we would have defended that lead to be honest.