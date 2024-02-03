Marie Curie needs the people of Dewsbury to volunteer for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers can help with collections held in most Morrisons stores, other shops and supermarkets, train stations and various public places.

Today one in four people don’t get the end of life care they need, and Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil pin to help the charity continue to support people with any illness they’re likely to die from.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser, supported by headline partner Superdrug, helps raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of patient’s homes.

A volunteer at a Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal collection raising vital funds for the charity

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 44,200 people across the UK via its nine hospices andthrough overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them.

It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Molly Winton, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Dewsbury, said: “Whether you’re an Arthur, an Aliyah, a Zoe or a Zayn – everyone deserves expert end of life care and support.

Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal collectors

"The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 38th year, is a brilliant and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in Dewsbury whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need, including the big yellow hat, and ensure it’s the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this Great Daffodil Appeal, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from.

"If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer, contact Mollyon 07713 708954 or email [email protected]

Superdrug is the headline partner for the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2024. You can also pick up a daffodil pin in any Superdrug store this March and help ensure everyone gets expert care and support right to the end.