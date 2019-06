Organisers of the Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal have thanked everyone who donated to the cause and to the venues that hosted the collections.

The local collections raised £4382.27 (IKEA Birstall £602.32, Tesco Cleckheaton £822.75, Tesco Batley £1,146.38, Morrisons Heckmondwike £1557.62 and Batley Mill Village £253.20).

A Blooming Great Tea Party will take place at Heckmondwike Church on Saturday, June 29 from 10.30am.