Manufacturer relocates to state-of-the-art new office in Mirfield

PBSC is relocating to Mirfield

PBSC - one of the leading manufacturers of cleanroom, high containment and material decontamination products - is relocating from its current base in Huddersfield due to customer demand and continued growth, providing its staff with the much-needed flexible workshop space and offices to continue producing high-quality products and testing.

Owner Jamie Davis said: “The move is the latest in the ongoing re-shaping of our business.

“We have recently updated our corporate branding, which included a brand-new website and supporting product literature.

“The additional space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion and the continued in-house research and product development to supply leading technologies to meet customer and market demands.”