Man's plan to sleep out for five nights on streets of Dewsbury with no food and no cash in aid of homeless charity

David Fawcett will be bedding down on the streets of Dewsbury for five nights to raise money for charity Happy Days UK, which is expanding into the area.

He will be armed only with a ‘Rucksack 4 Homeless’ kit, developed by a former Happy Days UK resident and Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club.

Each night he will be joined by local leaders including councillors, as well as friends. He will not start with any food or money, relying entirely on the generosity of the people of Dewsbury.

David Fawcett and Angela Keenan from Happy Days with Hecomondwike Grammar School head Peter Roberts and students Max Maughan, Loweeza Nawaz and Amelia Kellett.

“It is our goal to work with partners and to end homelessness locally, and Dewsbury is our next location to help get people off the streets and back into society,” said David.

“Our system of housing has shown amazing results and we’re already working with over 100 individuals in Calderdale and Kirklees alone.”

“We want to raise awareness of what we’re doing in Dewsbury where it’s needed most - on the streets - and hopefully raise some money along the way. I’m delighted that local leaders are joining me on this adventure to see the plight that people face on the streets.”

Founded in Sowerby Bridge, Happydays UK now has branches in Calderdale and Kirklees, with plans to open housing in ten towns and cities in the next five years across the UK. Dewsbury will be the charity’s third permanent location.

David’s sleepout, starting on Monday, will include nights at Branch FM, Shaw Cross rugby ground and Heckmondwike Grammar School.