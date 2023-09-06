News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Gomersal last night

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Gomersal last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash happened on Oxford Road at 11.19pm yesterday (Tuesday) and involved a Suzuki SV 650S motorcycle.

Police say the motorbike was travelling towards Gomersal Cricket Club when it clipped the wing mirror of a Vauxhall Insignia before hitting the back of a Citroen C3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rider – a man in his 20s – suffered serious head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened last nightThe crash happened last night
The crash happened last night
Most Popular

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

Anyone who can help should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on the force’s website, quoting reference 13230495322.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PolicePolice