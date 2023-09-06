Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Gomersal last night

Watch more videos on Shots!

The crash happened on Oxford Road at 11.19pm yesterday (Tuesday) and involved a Suzuki SV 650S motorcycle.

Police say the motorbike was travelling towards Gomersal Cricket Club when it clipped the wing mirror of a Vauxhall Insignia before hitting the back of a Citroen C3.

The rider – a man in his 20s – suffered serious head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened last night

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.