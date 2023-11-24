Police in Northamptonshire have confirmed that Jamil Ahmed, from Dewsbury Moor, died following a crash on the M1 earlier this week.

The crash happened between junctions 14, for Milton Keynes, and 15, for Northampton, on the northbound carriageway on Wednesday (November 22) afternoon.

Mr Ahmed, who was 49, was pronounced dead at the scene when the white Mercedes Sprinter car transporter he was driving hit the central reservation between junctions 14, for Milton Keynes, and 15, for Northampton, on the northbound carriageway on Wednesday (November 22) afternoon.

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles being transported – a BMW – became detached and collided with a bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

Police in Northamptonshire are appealing anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision, or who may have seen the car transporter travelling in the area prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.