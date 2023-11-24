Man from Dewsbury confirmed as M1 crash victim by police in Northamptonshire
Mr Ahmed, who was 49, was pronounced dead at the scene when the white Mercedes Sprinter car transporter he was driving hit the central reservation between junctions 14, for Milton Keynes, and 15, for Northampton, on the northbound carriageway on Wednesday (November 22) afternoon.
As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles being transported – a BMW – became detached and collided with a bridge. No other vehicles were involved.
Police in Northamptonshire are appealing anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision, or who may have seen the car transporter travelling in the area prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
People are asked to quote incident number 23000722663 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.