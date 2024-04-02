Man dies after falling from M62 bridge in West Yorkshire
A man has died after falling off a motorway bridge.
Police were called to the scene on the M62 yesterday (April 1) evening, where roads were closed in both directions for several hours.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.15pm yesterday (Monday), police received reports that a male had fallen from a bridge over the M62 between junctions 23 and 24.
"Emergency services attended and found the male, who was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”