The Leadbeater family give Sarfraz a push to get the tenth Jo Cox Way started.

The sister of murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox has praised the “commitment” of over 100 cyclists who have set off on a 290-mile bike ride from Cleckheaton to London.

Now into its tenth year, the popular Jo Cox Way set off from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium this morning (Wednesday), with riders due to cross the finish line of the five-day event on Sunday, July 27, in the capital.

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, now the MP for Spen Valley, along with her parents Jean and Gordon, was there to set the 105 cyclists on their way, with riders wearing the purple, white and green colours of the suffragettes to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

The ride, which features more women than ever before, supports causes which were close to Jo, who was killed in Birstall in 2016, especially the ‘more in common’ movement, whilst also raising money and awareness for the foundation named after her.

Ken Avery, 76, from Hightown, was diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago.

Kim said: “It’s amazing. It’s now ten years of the Jo Cox Way and it is bigger and better than ever. There are more women than ever taking part and we’re wearing the suffragettes colours. Women’s equality was an issue Jo campaigned about passionately.

“We have a lot of returning cyclists but also a lot of new riders as well. There’s a really good mix of people. There is some nervousness and trepidation about what is to come but I know it is going to be absolutely amazing and they are all going to love it.”

The first ever ride was organised by Sarfraz Mian just a few weeks after Jo was murdered, with only eight participants.

“I think back to that first event organised by the amazing Sarfraz,” Kim said. “He had never met Jo but he did it with seven of his mates. And it has grown year on year.

Alistair Hartley, from Little Gomersal, is taking part in the Jo Cox Way for the first time.

“I am so proud to be involved with it ever since I found out about the event. Now we have over 100 people sending that message about having more in common.

“It is so powerful and it means so much.”

“I use cycling as a means of keeping fit,” he said. “Challenges like this are reasons why I need to go out every day.”

Chris Newsome won a competition in collaboration with The Jo Cox Way and the Reporter Series to take part in the event after helping out in previous years.

The keen cyclist has been part of Roberttown Cycling Club since its formation, with Jo attending the group’s first-ever meeting.

He said: “We have an affinity with the family and like to support the Jo Cox Way. It is an amazing group of people.

“We’re all from different backgrounds, different age groups. It is ageless. They don’t treat me like a 76-year-old.”

Alistair Hartley, from Little Gomersal, echoed those sentiments.

Elaine White is one of the many women taking part in this year's event. More women than ever are participating.

He said: “I am a local school governor at schools and we do a lot of work with the ‘more in common’ movement so I thought it was an ideal opportunity for me to become involved.

“The breadth of ages, and different backgrounds, is great. There are people from all over the country. I feel quite special to be so local to this. I just walked down the hill to be here this morning. People have come from all over the country to get here.

“I do like cycling, although I have never done anything like this. The camaraderie will get us through. Everybody will help everybody so it will be a successful event.”

Another first-time rider is Tracey Vause from Gomersal who has supported other riders for the last two years.

“I have been in awe of them,” she revealed. “It’s the camaraderie that I found good and the buzz. It brings people together. Although I never felt 12 months ago that I’d be standing here waiting to set off.

“It is really exciting. I have never rode five days on the trot before. It will be a huge challenge. It is not all downhill to London, there are a lot of hills today!”

Tim Smith of the Jo Cox Foundation, Gordon, Kim and Jean Leadbeater, and ride organiser Sarfraz Mian ahead of the 2025 event.

Fellow female rider, Jeannie Gough Daniel, 67, who only signed up to the event last week, added:

“I am a latecomer. It was a last-minute thing for me. It is well known and it gives hope to everybody.

“I have ridden for charity before. I have done London to Paris on a tandem with a blind girl on the back and I have done a few rides abroad as well.”

He said at the start line: “I was chuffed. I have helped them out for a few years at the finish to collect the bikes.

“It will be my first ride down there. I am very nervous. The whole idea is to make it to the other end so I will do my best.”

Thanking every single one of the cyclists, Kim, who unfortunately cannot take part in the epic journey, added:

“We focus on the fact that there are over 100 people doing it but within those there are so many powerful stories.

“They are all very inspirational. There are many people who are cycling under difficult personal circumstances with their own stories, or physical or family issues.

“Making this commitment means a huge amount to us as a family.”

We will have more photos from the start of the Jo Cox Way on the Reporter Series website tomorrow morning (Thursday).