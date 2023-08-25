Make the most of the bank holiday weekend by enjoying an al fresco lunch in one of Yorkshire’s best picnic spots

4 . Whitby Abbey

This iconic seaside town is never short of hustle and bustle and you can rise above it (literally) by taking the steps up to Whitby Abbey and take in the views of the whole bay. There are 199 steps to embark up to the landmark but the views are worth it, and your picnic will be even more of a treat when you’ve worked for it. Alternatively, there is a signposted road which leads up to a car park at the top which is wheelchair friendly. It’s paid entry into the abbey itself but there are grassed areas surrounding it which are perfect to lay a picnic blanket. “Lovely place to relax and take a picnic or let kids run riot before heading into town,” said one impressed reviewer. Photo: James Hardisty