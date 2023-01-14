Major projects planned for North Kirklees in 2023 - including work begining on the bus stations and historic arcade

From the Dewsbury Arcade to renovated bus stations, this year will see the completion and commencement of many major projects across North Kirklees. Here is a round-up of some developments you can expect to see this coming year.

Bus Station Projects

Work on Dewsbury and Heckmondwike is set to begin this year as part of a £40m overhaul of three bus stations in Kirklees.

Dewsbury Arcade.

Dewsbury bus station’s £14m project will see the station made safer and more accessible. The interior and exterior will be modernised, a glass canopy roof added to the area between South Street and Aldams Road and areas of greenery, LED lights and solar panels will also be added. The station is projected to be up and running in early 2025.

The development of Heckmondwike’s bus station is expected to cost £4.97m and hopes to address issues such as declining bus use, poor bus user experience and the climate emergency. There will be an increased number of bus stations from four to six, the addition of indoor waiting facilities, accessible facilities, a green roof and solar panels. Work is expected to be completed in April 2024.

Dewsbury Arcade

Construction work on the historic Dewsbury Arcade could begin this Summer subject to a decision from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The once thriving retail arcade closed its doors in July 2016. Breathing new life into the arcade comes as part of the wider Dewsbury Blueprint project and the Town Deal Investment Plan which seek to regenerate the whole town.

Work on Dewsbury Bus Station on Aldams Road is set to begin this year.

In June last year, the council revealed that the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) had awarded them £106,657 towards the overall bid of £3.7m so initial development work could be carried out. Since then, a further £500,000 has been secured, taking the council’s contribution to over £2.5m.

The council is now at the next stage of the NLHF’s process and will be submitting an application in February this year with a decision expected by June.

Once work is complete, the building is set to be leased to the Arcade Group Dewsbury – a not-for-profit organisation – and could make it the first community-run shopping centre in England. Plans would see coffee shops, bars and restaurants.