Major makeover for Heckmondwike day care centre

A Heckmondwike day care centre for people with learning disabilities is getting a makeover.

Work to modernise the facilities at Mill Dale and Crescent Dale in Heckmondwike will get underway this spring.

The existing buildings will be repurposed to support up to 40 adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and autism, and are set to be finished by winter 2025/26.

Kirklees Council says this in line with its vision to give all people with complex disabilities in the borough the best start in life and ensure independence in adulthood.

The updated facilities, which are being revamped by Jupiter Construction, will incorporate design features that will give maximum flexibility, be fully inclusive and promote independence.

Councillor Beverley Addy, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health said: “I am so pleased to see the start of another capital project that will benefit some of our more vulnerable residents in Kirklees and help take us closer to our vision of providing the very best in day care services across the borough.

“This will further improve facilities in North Kirklees for adults with complex and multiple learning and physical disabilities – both to support those facing these difficulties now and for those children who will access this support in the future.

"Our modernised facilities will help our residents to enjoy independence and achieve better outcomes in their lives.”

Matt Wass, managing director at Jupiter Construction said: “We are proud to be working with Kirklees Council to deliver this exciting scheme to the local community. This complex development involves extensive refurbishment, remodelling and expansion to create repurposed facilities that will allow Kirklees Council to provide cutting edge day care for adults with multiple learning disabilities and autism.”

There will be immersive rooms to enable multi-sensory experiences and specialist assistive technology.

A variety of small, medium and large rooms will cater for different activities; the landscaping will improve to include specialist disability and wheelchair swings; and there will be separate outdoor eating areas, raised beds and a potting shed.

All proposed building changes will incorporate design and technology features that support neurodiversity and people with complex physical disabilities.