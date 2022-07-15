Luxury dessert parlour set to open its doors at Batley Plaza, creating 20 jobs

Heavenly Desserts, which is located on the top floor of the recently refurbished Batley Plaza, will boast a team of 20 staff and will seat 65 people.

The luxury dessert parlour will launch on Saturday, July 16, giving sweet-toothed locals the chance to sample its famous cheesecakes, croffels and luxury crêpes.

Yousif Aslam, director at Heavenly Desserts, said: “We are delighted to open our doors to Batley customers this week and to be able to show off our new restaurant.

"Batley is a bustling market town, with a thriving community, and we’re looking forward to making our mark and bringing something new to the area.

“We wanted to create a unique vibe that sets us apart from other dessert restaurants.

"Our new menu, which launches at the end of July, will offer a variety of different desserts in tapas style, making them perfect to share with friends.

"From the finest mini baclava to warm banoffee s’mores, our new menu and new location have lots to offer.”

The interior has been outfitted in the brand’s signature style, featuring luxury royal blue seating with gold trim, along with a flower-laden feature wall and an outdoor balcony seating area.

The new store will be open from 12pm-11pm Monday to Thursday and 12pm-midnight Friday to Sunday.

For more information, visit https://heavenlydesserts.co.uk