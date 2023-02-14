A couple tied the knot in time for Valentine’s Day as they enjoyed a free wedding in Batley on Sunday, thanks to Frankie & Benny’s restaurant.

The Italian American restaurant announced it was offering a free wedding – worth up to £10,000 - for a special couple, and it was swamped with applications.

After a lot of consideration, the winners of the cost of living crisis busting wedding competition were chosen and the lucky couple were Darren, 36, from Chesterfield, and Aneeka, 38, from Ashton-under-Lyne.

The couple met on a dating website in 2018 and their love blossomed over the following years.

The pandemic kept them apart but on February 22 last year Darren, an ecologist, proposed to Aneeka, who works in a secondary school, at a beauty spot where they both enjoy long walks.

The team at Frankie & Benny’s spent hours on Saturday night getting the reception ready, decorating the venue for the Sunday wedding which included food, drink, a DJ, a photographer, a live band with a saxophonist, as well as special celebrity guest James Argent, who acted as the officiant.

The event, called “With Love From Frankie’s”, included the tailored ceremony for the lucky couple and 20 friends and family.

Aneeka said: “Frankie & Benny’s went above and beyond to make our special day seamless and unforgettable and it brought two families together who had not yet met.

"The service and food was flawless, no one went home hungry! Everyone went home with a huge piece of cake, smile and fond memories, especially us.”

Darren said: "It's a story for our relationship.

"We are going to have that forever, we'll always laugh and smile about that day."

Sasha Storey, Frankie & Benny’s head of brand, said: “At Frankie & Benny’s we believe nothing should get in the way of love.

"We understand that with the current cost of living crisis it may be hard for couples and families to prioritise paying for a wedding when disposable income has become so squeezed.

"We were thrilled to help take that pressure off and throw an all-out wedding and reception, bringing families and friends together in true Frankie’s style!”

