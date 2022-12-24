Locala Health and Wellbeing sponsored one of the 67 giant snowdog sculptures which landed across Kirklees in September as part of The Kirkwood’s Snowdogs Support Life art trail to raise valuable funds for the hospice.

And Kirk, The People’s Dog, has now been donated to Fairfield School, on White Lee Road, Batley, to give the pupils, aged four to 19 with a wide range of complex needs, an early Christmas present.

Locala chief executive Karen Jackson said: “We have been proud to be a supporter of The Kirkwood’s Snowdog art trail. We work closely with The Kirkwood to provide health and care to communities in Kirklees so jumped at the opportunity to sponsor a dog and be part of the initiative.

From left to right: John Page, Head of Fairfield School and Amy Tough, Emma Dickens and Debra Harris of Locala

“Now that the trail has ended we knew that Fairfield School had to be the loving forever home for our dog. Locala’s expert children’s nurses provide care for many of the children in the school so it seemed the perfect choice.

“We were delighted that we could turn this into an early Christmas present for the school community.”

Kirk will now be enjoying a permanent home in the school’s sensory garden.

Following the hospice fundraising art trail, the giant snowdogs sculptures were auctioned off at an event at Rybrook Jaguar Land Rover in Huddersfield, to raise money for the local charity.

