Looking back at Dewsbury street parties to celebrate the Queen's Coronation

Parties were also held in pubs and clubs and in mills and factories and it was one of the most joyful celebrations the town had seen.

Few people had television sets at the time and those who had were quite happy to invite the neighbours in to watch the spectacle.

June Carter (nee Gissing) wrote to me when the Queen was celebrating the 50th anniversary of her reign, to tell me of her recollections of her coronation.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is one of the many street parties to be held in Dewsbury to celebrate the Queen's Coronation and which brought great enjoyment to both young and old alike. But which street was it? It could have been in Earlsheaton or Eastborough but there were enough young people present, who may still be around, and who might be able to enlighten us as to where it was

At the time June was living on Kaye Street, Savile Town, and her family was only the second in Savile Town to own a television set.

The only reason they could afford one was because her dad had been injured in an accident at John Cotton’s, Mirfield, and had got some compensation.

“We were a big family and didn’t have much money, so dad’s compensation helped us buy not only a television set but also a washing machine," she said.

“I was only three years old at the time and couldn’t remember actually watching the coronation on television but I do remember all the people up our street coming in to watch it.”

This was one street party which was actually held in a pub in Westtown - The Star Hotel - and the ladies who organised it were members of St Paulinus Church. They were so determined to show their loyalty to the new Queen they had photographs of her displayed outside the pub. One of the organisers, Mrs Rose Hodge, is pictured fifth from left holding her baby daughter

June couldn’t remember much of the street party but she still had a piece of the red, white and blue crepe paper which was used to decorate the street.

She had also been one of the children who the year before had crowded into Dewsbury to see the Queen when she visited the town.

June remembered her dad carrying her on his shoulders so she could see it all and although she couldn’t remember much of what was going on she was so proud that she had been there.