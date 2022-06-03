Looking back at Dewsbury street parties to celebrate the Queen's Coronation

Parties were also held in pubs and clubs and in mills and factories and it was one of the most joyful celebrations the town had seen.
Few people had television sets at the time and those who had were quite happy to invite the neighbours in to watch the spectacle.
June Carter (nee Gissing) wrote to me when the Queen was celebrating the 50th anniversary of her reign, to tell me of her recollections of her coronation.
At the time June was living on Kaye Street, Savile Town, and her family was only the second in Savile Town to own a television set.
The only reason they could afford one was because her dad had been injured in an accident at John Cotton’s, Mirfield, and had got some compensation.
“We were a big family and didn’t have much money, so dad’s compensation helped us buy not only a television set but also a washing machine," she said.
“I was only three years old at the time and couldn’t remember actually watching the coronation on television but I do remember all the people up our street coming in to watch it.”
June couldn’t remember much of the street party but she still had a piece of the red, white and blue crepe paper which was used to decorate the street.
She had also been one of the children who the year before had crowded into Dewsbury to see the Queen when she visited the town.
June remembered her dad carrying her on his shoulders so she could see it all and although she couldn’t remember much of what was going on she was so proud that she had been there.