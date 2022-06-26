Trinity Street, Mirfield. Offered to rent by Wilcock, priced £900 per calendar month

Look inside the most expensive home to rent in Mirfield on Rightmove

This substantial three-bedroom penthouse apartment is beautifully presented throughout.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 5:00 pm

The accommodation comprises of: external staircase to feature door; entrance hallway; living room; three double bedrooms; dining kitchen with range cooker, Belfast sink and American style fridge/freezer; utility with washing machine and dryer; and a modern bathroom featuring a shower, bath, low flush toilet and wash hand basin.

There is parking with a gated entrance.

This property on Trinity Street, Mirfield, is offered to rent by Wilcock priced £900 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767221.

1. Feature fireplace

Trinity Street, Mirfield. Offered to rent by Wilcock, priced £900 per calendar month

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

Trinity Street, Mirfield. Offered to rent by Wilcock, priced £900 per calendar month

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Trinity Street, Mirfield. Offered to rent by Wilcock, priced £900 per calendar month

Photo Sales

4. Living room

Trinity Street, Mirfield. Offered to rent by Wilcock, priced £900 per calendar month

Photo Sales
MirfieldRightmoveBelfastAmerican
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter