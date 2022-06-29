Look inside the most expensive home to rent in Heckmondwike on Rightmove

Providing a family sized living space with modern decor throughout, the property briefly comprises of an entrance hallway, living room with fireplace, spacious modern kitchen/diner, as well as access to the rear lawned garden.

To the upstairs there are three double bedrooms, including master bedroom with en-suite, a single fourth bedroom and a modern bathroom with modern free-standing bath.

The property also benefits from a driveway to the front providing off-road parking for two vehicles.

New North Road is ideally located close to the centre of Heckmondwike, which benefits from a wealth of local amenities and popular schools including Heckmondwike Grammar School, as well as providing excellent motorway links to surrounding towns and cities.

Early viewing is highly recommended.

This property on New North Road, Heckmondwike is offered to rent by Hunters priced £1,150 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767034.

