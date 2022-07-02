This property on Oxford Walk, Gomersal is offered for rent by Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd, priced £1,250 per calendar month

Look inside the most expensive home to rent in Gomersal on Rightmove

This modern three bedroom detached property is located on a popular cul de sac in Gomersal.

By Dominic Brown
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 11:00 am

It comprises of an entrance hallway, dining room, lounge, conservatory, kitchen, WC, three bedrooms including master with en-suite, and a house bathroom.

Externally, there are easy to maintain gardens with a summer house and a single garage.

This property on Oxford Walk, Gomersal is offered for rent by Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd, priced £1,250 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767207.

1. Kitchen

This property on Oxford Walk, Gomersal is offered for rent by Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd, priced £1,250 per calendar month.

Photo Sales

2. Dining room

This property on Oxford Walk, Gomersal is offered for rent by Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd, priced £1,250 per calendar month.

Photo Sales

3. Entrance hallway

This property on Oxford Walk, Gomersal is offered for rent by Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd, priced £1,250 per calendar month.

Photo Sales

4. Conservatory

This property on Oxford Walk, Gomersal is offered for rent by Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd, priced £1,250 per calendar month

Photo Sales
Rightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 3