Look inside the most expensive home to rent in Gomersal on Rightmove

It comprises of an entrance hallway, dining room, lounge, conservatory, kitchen, WC, three bedrooms including master with en-suite, and a house bathroom.
Externally, there are easy to maintain gardens with a summer house and a single garage.
This property on Oxford Walk, Gomersal is offered for rent by Yorkshire Residential Sales and Letting Ltd, priced £1,250 per calendar month.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767207.
1. Kitchen
2. Dining room
3. Entrance hallway
4. Conservatory
